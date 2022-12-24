The Taliban government orders domestic and foreign NGOs in Afghanistan to suspend employing women.

The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country.
Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday.
At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response.
While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned.
“Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.”
Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction.
“To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020.
Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.”
“We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender.
Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was.
“I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.”
The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
