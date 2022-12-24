ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

AL.com

Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins

Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
wtva.com

Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville’s water system is in full operation again, the city announced Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Customers should boil their water until further notice. The city has been working to restore water service after the weekend's winter storm caused multiple line breaks. According to the City...
Commercial Dispatch

State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’

Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
WDAM-TV

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Commercial Dispatch

Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case

Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
wcbi.com

Pontotoc robbery suspect yet to be found

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- A robbery suspect in Pontotoc has yet to be found and the Pontotoc Police Department needs your help in the investigation. Images show the suspect inside the Treasure Loans on West Reynolds street in Pontotoc. Police say around 1:45 Friday afternoon, the suspect pulled out a handgun...
