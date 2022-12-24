Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi State Basketball vs. Alabama: Highlights, final score, and analysis
The Mississippi State basketball team loses its first SEC game of the 2022-2023 season. The Mississippi State basketball team was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 78-67. The Mississippi State Bulldogs could not seem to hold off the Crimson Tide in the second half. Here are my early post-game thoughts:
Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson
Here are a few things to know about one of the Bulldogs' top signees.
Top-10 Alabama meets another top-25 opponent as SEC play begins
Before the calendar flips to January, Alabama men’s basketball will play its sixth top-25 opponent of the season Wednesday night. The Tide heads Wednesday night to Starkville to face Mississippi State, which remained in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 -- falling at No. 21 -- despite losing last week to Drake. The Bulldogs began the season 11-0 under first-year coach Chris Jans and reached No. 15 in last week’s AP poll.
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Falls to No. 21 in AP Poll
The Bulldogs dropped six spots after suffering their first loss of the season at Drake last week.
Mississippi State Football Transfer RB Dillon Johnson Sets Commitment Date
Former Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson will announce his transfer destination in the near future.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
wtva.com
Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville’s water system is in full operation again, the city announced Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Customers should boil their water until further notice. The city has been working to restore water service after the weekend's winter storm caused multiple line breaks. According to the City...
Mississippi lineman attacked by pit bulls continues recovery, funds being raised
A Mississippi utility lineman continues to fight for recovery after he was attacked by five pit bull dogs on December 13. A 20-year employee of Delta Electric of Winona, Ivan “Bubba” Rawles III started walking to the customer’s house after he got stuck on a customer’s driveway. It was then the dogs appeared.
Commercial Dispatch
State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead
A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead. WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310. Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity...
KXII.com
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
Commercial Dispatch
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
wcbi.com
Pontotoc robbery suspect yet to be found
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- A robbery suspect in Pontotoc has yet to be found and the Pontotoc Police Department needs your help in the investigation. Images show the suspect inside the Treasure Loans on West Reynolds street in Pontotoc. Police say around 1:45 Friday afternoon, the suspect pulled out a handgun...
FanSided
302K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0