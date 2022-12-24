Well, this is a program that needs more attention: GEICO and the National Auto Body Council have given two New Jersey veterans refurbished cars. It’s part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Shops in the auto body business take donated vehicles (and sometimes donate the cars themselves), fix them up, and give them to people who are in need of reliable transportation. The vehicles in this case were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Dynasty Auto Body in Paterson.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO