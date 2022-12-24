ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Property manager stole rent, deposits from NJ tenants, prosecutors say

MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
94.5 PST

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Missing Princeton University student’s death ruled a suicide

PRINCETON — The death of a Princeton University student whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October has been ruled a suicide. Misrach Ewunetie, 21, went missing on Oct. 14 after working at Princeton's Terrace Club, an eating club, on Washington Road. Following a large search of Carnegie Lake adjacent to campus, Ewunetie's body was found six days later by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ nightmare: Nearly 2 hours to drive out of American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
PENNINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Two deserving New Jersey veterans in need are given new cars

Well, this is a program that needs more attention: GEICO and the National Auto Body Council have given two New Jersey veterans refurbished cars. It’s part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Shops in the auto body business take donated vehicles (and sometimes donate the cars themselves), fix them up, and give them to people who are in need of reliable transportation. The vehicles in this case were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Dynasty Auto Body in Paterson.
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy