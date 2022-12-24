Read full article on original website
Property manager stole rent, deposits from NJ tenants, prosecutors say
MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo...
Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket
BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners. A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner. The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a...
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Missing Princeton University student’s death ruled a suicide
PRINCETON — The death of a Princeton University student whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October has been ruled a suicide. Misrach Ewunetie, 21, went missing on Oct. 14 after working at Princeton's Terrace Club, an eating club, on Washington Road. Following a large search of Carnegie Lake adjacent to campus, Ewunetie's body was found six days later by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts.
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
Man charged with using hammer to assault woman in Hackettstown, NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday afternoon. Investigators determined that the Mansfield Township man assaulted a 28-year-old woman, also a township resident, with a hammer and smashed both windows of the victim’s car. The woman...
NJ nightmare: Nearly 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
The perfect romantic winter getaway is at this beautiful NJ inn
Now that the holidays are over, you might want to stop and take a breath and have a couple of days away with the one you love. After covering so many wonderful holiday activities in Princeton, it occurred to me that it’s way too beautiful a setting to only visit during Christmas.
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Two deserving New Jersey veterans in need are given new cars
Well, this is a program that needs more attention: GEICO and the National Auto Body Council have given two New Jersey veterans refurbished cars. It’s part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. Shops in the auto body business take donated vehicles (and sometimes donate the cars themselves), fix them up, and give them to people who are in need of reliable transportation. The vehicles in this case were donated by GEICO and refurbished by Dynasty Auto Body in Paterson.
Fox News host trying to sell million-dollar NJ beach home he renovated
BEACH HAVEN — Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters has put his Jersey Shore beach house on the market. The "Jesse Watters Primetime" star is looking to unload the 2,000-square-foot LBI home that he and his wife Emma bought in April 2021 for $1.1 million. The four-bedroom house on...
Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Is On For 2023
It’s that time of the year again and the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights is officially back in action. Every year, the Polar Bear Plunge raises millions of dollars that are donated to Special Olympics New Jersey. I’ve always seen a ton of people go out to this...
