Read full article on original website
Related
Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
Daniela Ruah Says Directing Episodes Of NCIS: LA Is A 'Hefty Responsibility'
Within the TV and film industry, it is not unusual for professionals to carry out more than one role or task, either in a given project or across multiple projects. Producing, directing, writing, and acting may be done by different people, but these roles can also be performed by one and the same person.
Eamonn Walker Calls Taylor Kinney A Superhero For His Stunt Work On Chicago Fire
Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, "Chicago Fire" premiered on NBC in October of 2012 and is currently still going strong and on its 11th season. It is also notable for being the first series of the "One Chicago" franchise, which also includes "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," two shows that are also wildly popular amongst viewers.
Guy Lockard Hints To Fans That He Plans To Eventually Return To Chicago Med
There's nothing quite as painful as saying goodbye to a character from your favorite show. But there's also nothing quite as motivating as hoping to see that character return one way or another. And it seems that this may just be the case for fans of "Chicago Med." Season 7...
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show
In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.
Elizabeth Lail Loved Filming The Cage Scenes In You
Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" is a series that explores the thin line between love and obsession. While Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the show's main character, he's a far cry from the heroic protagonist you might expect. While Joe likes to think of himself as the romantic lead in his very own rom-com, he's more of a horror movie villain. After meeting a beautiful aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck, Joe's problematic behavior is highlighted right off the bat. Joe begins to methodically stalk and manipulate Beck, who's only interested in him as a result of his deluded scheming. The show has since moved on to other storylines, but it's Joe's infatuation with Beck that starts the dominoes falling.
Why Detective Marcus Dante From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Those who tune into CBS' "The Equalizer" have gotten to know Detective Marcus Dante quite well. At the show's beginning, he's almost an antagonist as he's deeply suspicious of how Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) approaches serving justice. Reluctant to have McCall's help made Dante a prideful nemesis, but at the end of the first season, audiences saw the two on the cusp of what could be friendship or an allyship at the very least.
NCIS Creator Donald Bellisario's Kids Have Held Roles On Both Sides Of The Camera
Work can be a family affair, especially if you belong to Donald Bellisario's family. The screenwriter and television producer behind "NCIS," "Magnum P.I.," and "JAG" has led a long and successful career that wouldn't be complete without family ties in the mix. Donald Bellisario is the proud father of seven...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Boss Erica Messer Explains How Her Paranoia Inspired The Unsub Network
When CBS' hit procedural drama "Criminal Minds" ended its 15-season run in 2020, it left a clear void of serial killer creepiness in the primetime television landscape. As it happens, that void could only be filled by the return of "Criminal Minds." Said return, of course, came on the Paramount+ streaming platform under the title "Criminal Minds: Evolution." As the 10-episode "Evolution" series continues to unfold, it's clear that the "Criminal Minds" creative team didn't lose any of their edge during the show's two-year hiatus.
A.J. Cook Says The Swearing On Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Jolting
From 2005-2020, "Criminal Minds" was a hit for CBS thanks to its compelling storylines, dynamic characters, and creepy "unsubs." One of the most intriguing aspects of the series was its willingness to push the boundaries of what was acceptable for network television. With all of the psychopaths and serial killers that were featured across 15 seasons, the program's late-primetime timeslot was more than fitting. Some of the most disturbing installments of the show consistently pushed the limits of its TV-14 rating. Who can forget Jamie Kennedy's cannibal serial murderer in Season 3 or John Billingsley's child killer in Season 4? The series was never shy about pushing the subject matter to its very limits.
Love Island USA's Deb Chubb Describes Her Villa Experience As Relationship Bootcamp
For lovers of reality TV shows, and their contestants out there looking for love, fame, or drama, "Love Island USA" gives them a taste of all three. With funny, smart, and gorgeous contestants all there for different reasons, or perhaps just the $100,000 cash prize, one can't help but be engrossed in the excitement that ensues from the show's high stakes. Audiences can't predict who will stay and who will go, and it can be a nail-biter to watch the group dwindle with each new episode.
Maile Flanagan Made Grown Men Cry With Naruto's Catchphrase
The original "Naruto" series premiered in 2002, and to this day, the franchise is still going. With 20 years to celebrate, fans and the people who bring the series to life are roaring over the success associated with the orange-clad ninja the world has come to know and love. Maile Flanagan, the English voice that brings Naruto to life, has worked as the ninja since the English dubbed version started when Naruto was only 12 years old.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0