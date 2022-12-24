ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Fire damages 4 housing units in building near Briarcliffe Acres

By Tanya Pinette
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-unit fire Friday night in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on the 10000 block of North Kings Highway near Briarcliffe Acres, HCFR said. Four housing units sustained fire and smoke damage.

Second and third alarms were sent out, bringing in additional staff members to help fight the fire, according to HCFR.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Any people displaced by the fire will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

HCFR said the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Calabash Fire Department and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted with this call.

The fire remains under investigation.

