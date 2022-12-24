Sara Ruetsch scored 15 points to aid Phoenix to a 40-30 victory over Jordan-Elbridge in the opening round of Chittenango’s Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. The Firebirds (5-2) will move on to the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they will take on Mexico. The Tigers beat the host Bears, 37-25, in Tuesday’s other opening round contest. Chittenango will meet J-E in the consolation game at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

CHITTENANGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO