Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 4)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Dec. 25. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Girls volleyball stats leaders (Week 4)
Girls volleyball stats leaders through Dec. 27. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 28
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 28. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. >> Section III holiday tournament schedule.
Section III 2022 holiday tournament results (Day 2) and upcoming schedule
Here is results from Day 2 of the Section III 2022 holiday tournament schedule for boys and girls basketball, boys ice hockey and wrestling along with the upcoming schedule. Here is results from Day 1 of the Section III 2022 holiday tournament schedule for boys and girls basketball, boys ice hockey and wrestling.
Wrestling: Ramirez family enjoying 'special' season at Central Crossing
As Jamie Ramirez barks at the members of the Central Crossing wrestling program to work harder in a sweat-soaked practice room, the 13th-year coach has a sense of pride and excitement. The Comets not only have a senior-laden group that is expected to be one of the better teams in...
Girls basketball roundup: Phoenix tops Jordan-Elbridge in Chittenango Holiday Tournament
Sara Ruetsch scored 15 points to aid Phoenix to a 40-30 victory over Jordan-Elbridge in the opening round of Chittenango’s Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. The Firebirds (5-2) will move on to the championship game at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they will take on Mexico. The Tigers beat the host Bears, 37-25, in Tuesday’s other opening round contest. Chittenango will meet J-E in the consolation game at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
Boys basketball roundup: Baldwinsville edges East Syracuse Minoa in Spartans’ holiday tournament
Eli Taft dropped in 23 points to help Baldwinsville knock off East Syracuse Minoa 56-46 in the Spartans’ holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff becomes school’s all-time leading scorer, passes ‘her idol’
Not a single basketball player has scored more points for Bishop Ludden than Amarah Streiff. The all-state forward reached 1,815 points during a girls basketball game against Section II’s Shenendehowa on Wednesday. She passed Danielle Rauch, who finished her career in 2018 with 1,811 career points.
Girls basketball roundup: Auburn senior’s 4th quarter explosion key in OT victory over Henninger
Auburn senior Leah Middleton scored 18 of her 32 points during the fourth quarter of a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Henninger on Wednesday.
New boys basketball state poll: 3 Section III teams join rankings
Three Section III boys basketball teams have joined the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Cicero-North Syracuse (29th in Class AA), Chittenango (21st in Class B) and Tully (20th in Class C) made debuts in the rankings.
High school roundup: Baldwinsville boys hockey edges Whitesboro, continues hot start to season
Baldwinsville boys hockey coach Mark Lloyd’s team faced several question marks after losing many of his players to graduation and junior hockey heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bees, however, have answered a lot of those questions with their five-game winning streak, which includes Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over...
Instant impact: 25 Section III boys basketball players off to fast start
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports sees an influx of new talent every season. Whether it’s a player new to the team or a player that is asked to take an increased role, each season provides a chance for new players to step up. We asked every Section...
