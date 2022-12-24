Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Missouri vs. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 6-2 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Big Blue View
Continuing the Giants’ rebuild in this year-end mock draft
The New York Giants are not where they thought they’d be when 2022 started. Coming into the season, we thought 2022 would just be a year to be endured before the team could make meaningful moves forward in 2023 and beyond. Twelve months later, the Giants have a lot...
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
CBS Sports
Why did Tua Tagovailoa stay in Dolphins game with head injury? NFL says QB didn't show or report symptoms
Tua Tagovailoa is on track to sit out the Dolphins' pivotal Week 17 rematch with the Patriots, working to clear concussion protocol for the second time this season. So why didn't the quarterback exit last Sunday's loss to the Packers, in which he sustained the hard hit that presumably led to another head injury? The reason is twofold, according to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer: Tagovailoa didn't display any immediate symptoms, and he didn't report any to team doctors.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins fine finals options
It's Fantasy finals time in most leagues, so the stakes are big and juicy. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Mike White, Ryan Tannehill and Colt McCoy could make things tricky for some Fantasy survivors. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver...
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
It finally happened. It took me 16 weeks, but I finally hit my triple crown of picking. I hit big with my ATS selections as part of my CBSSports.com Expert Picks, as well as my straight-up picks and also my best bets. The records: 13-3 ATS, 12-4 straight up and...
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Kansas prediction, pick, Liberty Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Arkansas and Kansas meet in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday with plenty on the line for at least one of these upstart programs. The Jayhawks are playing in their first bowl game in nearly 15 years under second-year coach Lance Leipold after finishing 3-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas' dynamic wide-zone offense finished No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring offense.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Florida A&M: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Florida A&M Rattlers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers should still be riding high after a big win, while Florida A&M will be looking to regain their footing. The oddsmakers...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' A.J. Green: Dealing with illness
Green didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. In a season filled with sporadic usage, Green's most recent three games have yielded just one catch (on four targets) for seven yards, despite earning between 27 and 59 percent of the snaps on a weekly basis during that span. Quarterback play is partly to blame, as the Cards have had to roll with Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley the last two-plus games after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. Still, Green's cumulative 19-128-1 receiving line on 40 targets in 13 appearances on the campaign doesn't inspire much confidence, even if he's able to get past his current ailment.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has another confirmed concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots in Week 17
Tua Tagovailoa played Sunday's entire Week 16 loss to the Packers despite suffering a head injury because the Dolphins quarterback didn't display or report any immediate symptoms, the NFL's chief medical officer said this week. Two days later, Tagovailoa has effectively been ruled out for Week 17's upcoming rematch with the Patriots -- and indefinitely -- with another confirmed concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets again looking for QB in Round 1 as Zach Wilson era already appears over
There will be 729 days between the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the 2021 version, when the Jets took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. We mention that because it sure feels like the Jets could again be in the franchise quarterback business. In part because Wilson has struggled, even when you compare him to other QBs from his draft class, but also because -- fair or not -- there's very little room for patience in today's NFL.
CBS Sports
Watch Titans vs. Cowboys: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
The Tennessee Titans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Nissan Stadium. Dallas should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to regain their footing. It looks like Tennessee must have gotten on...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL MVP watch: Here's why Vikings' Justin Jefferson absolutely deserves consideration for award, votes
Where would the Vikings be without Justin Jefferson? Seriously. Ponder that for a minute. And where does his value rank relative to other superstars in the NFL?. There's a legitimate case that Minnesota is experiencing the most miraculous, fairytale season in league history -- we've never seen 11 wins in one-score games in a single season and the Vikings have accomplished it without a loss.
CBS Sports
Broncos bizarre sideline skirmish between Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien was due to miscommunication
The Denver Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas marked a new low for the team, and led to the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett the following day. Russell Wilson threw three interceptions while the defense allowed Baker Mayfield and Cam Akers to look like the "The Greatest Show on Turf." Anger boiled over on the Broncos sideline during the game, as offensive lineman Dalton Risner and backup quarterback Brett Rypien got into a bit of a tiff.
