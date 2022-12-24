ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Bill O’Brien Eyed as Pats OC Candidate

By Zach Koons
Bill Belichick may be turning to a familiar face in 2023.

The Patriots could consider an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff amid a particularly poor year on that side of the ball this season and it seems like Bill Belichick may be looking at a familiar face to serve as the unit’s new leader.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a “strong option to return” to New England in 2023. If he were to return, it’s expected that he would assume the same offensive coordinator role with the Patriots, a title he previously held in 2011.

For the last two seasons, O’Brien has worked under Nick Saban as the OC of the Crimson Tide. He agreed to a two-year contract with Alabama, but Rapoport reports there is no extension in place and that the 53-year-old has given “real thought” to a move back to the NFL.

Regardless, O’Brien will call the plays for the Crimson Tide against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

O’Brien, the former Texans and Penn State head coach, had his first stint in the NFL with New England, beginning in 2007. When on the staff in a variety of offensive assistant roles from ’07 to ’11, O’Brien was a part of the Patriots offense that led the league with 30.7 points per game and ranked second with 393.1 total yards per game. Since his departure, New England is averaging three fewer points per game.

The Patriots offense has sputtered once again in 2022, leading to a number of public displays of frustration from quarterback Mac Jones and others. Under the leadership of Belichick and play-caller Matt Patricia, New England ranks 17th in the league in points per game (21.4) and 25th in yards per contest (319.5).

Though calls for changes have run rampant, Belichick downplayed the need for sweeping adjustments, saying in an interview with WEEI on Dec. 5, “I think we need to do what we’re doing better. I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes … it’s too hard to do that.”

Despite the shaky performance on offense, the Patriots are 7–7 and just a game out of the AFC playoff picture. New England will have a chance to play its way back into a wild card spot over the final three weeks, beginning on Saturday against the Bengals.

