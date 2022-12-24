Read full article on original website
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Social Media Is Entering Its Flop Era
For more end of year essays and analysis on VICE, check out 2022 in Review. I came across a tweet the other day that said something like, “Posting on the grid seems kind of cringe now.” They were speaking about Instagram – an app whose whole USP used to be “posting on the grid.” And I realised they were right. Posting on the grid does seem kind of cringe now, for some reason. Obviously none of this matters if you're not a self-conscious teenager (to be cringe is to be free, etc). But the conversation itself speaks to a wider shift that's happening. Which is: People don't know how to use social media anymore. Because social media is flopping.
Business Insider
How to make your Facebook profile as private as possible
You can use Facebook's Privacy menu to limit who can see your posts, profile, and more. Setting every option to "Only Me" will make your Facebook profile as private as possible. You can also set up reminders to update your privacy settings using the Privacy Checkup tool. Facebook is still...
AdWeek
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Capture Button
Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features on the social networking platform. One of these features is the ability to change the appearance of the capture button on Snapchat’s camera screen. Our guide will show you how to Snapchat’s capture button if you’re...
Twitter’s website back to normal after glitching out around the world
The app was still working but appeared to be buggier than normal.
How to mute someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
Twitter suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online. The incident is the social media site’s first apparent widespread service disruption since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO in late October. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption. Most of...
Doctor's office tried to wish people Merry Xmas but instead told them they had cancer
A slip of the finger when texting someone could lead to some significant problems if you’re not careful, and a GP surgery is learning the hard way. Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster meant to text their patients “we wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” but instead sent a text informing people they had cancer. “[Redacted] has asked for you to do a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis- Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the message read.DS1500 is a form terminally ill patients fill out to apply for benefits. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
WhatsApp rolls out 'Accidental Delete' for messages you didn't mean to remove
WhatsApp begins rolling out a new feature to let users undo a mistakenly deleted message. Users will be faced with a five-second timer for a message that was accidentally removed from their personal view and not others.
Android Headlines
Twitter is blocking people from posting about Mastodon
Since Elon Musk successfully purchased Twitter, the company has been facing some rather severe issues. Because of this, a ton of people have been leaving the platform and flocking over to another microblogging platform called Mastodon. This platform has seen exponential growth in its user base, and apparently, the bird app does not like that. According to BBC, Twitter is blocking people from posting links from Mastodon.
Obey Me! Surpasses 8 Million Downloads and Celebrates New Year’s With a Special Login Bonus
NTT Solmare Corporation’s mobile game, Obey Me!, surpasses eight million downloads in 186 countries and regions. To celebrate the achievement and the New Year, the game is holding an extra special login bonus. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005045/en/ Obey Me! Surpasses 8 Million Downloads and Celebrates New Year’s with a Special Login Bonus (Graphic: Business Wire) Happy New Year & 8 Million Downloads Login Bonus! Log in to snag a slew of fabulous presents!
Kim Kardashian open to remarrying, more kids: 'Never say never'
Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of marrying again and having more kids following her divorce from Kanye West.
hubpages.com
"TikTok Ads for Business - The Ultimate Guide "
As a business owner or marketer, you may have noticed the rapid rise of TikTok in recent years. This social media platform has become incredibly popular, especially among younger users, and it's no surprise that businesses are starting to take notice. With its unique format and massive user base, TikTok provides an excellent advertising opportunity for companies looking to reach a younger audience. But where do you start when it comes to advertising on TikTok? That's where this comprehensive guide comes in. In the following sections, we'll delve into the ins and outs of TikTok Ads, including the target audience, ad formats available, pricing, and best practices. By the end of this guide, you'll have a thorough understanding of how to create successful TikTok Ad campaigns that drive results for your business. Whether you're new to TikTok advertising or looking to expand your efforts on the platform, this guide has something for you. So let's get started and explore the world of TikTok Ads!
Android Authority
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
nftevening.com
Meebits, WarpSound Team Up To Launch NFT Music Album For Holders
The Meebits Album is out and coming to a wallet near you. “Meebits Turn On” is a 22-song album that was made in collaboration with WarpSound and as an extension of the Meebits experience. Holders will be able to mint the playable album for free until December 31st. Non-holders can listen to the album on Streaming Services.
Twitter outage: Elon Musk says ‘works for me’ as users report problems with website
Twitter users have reported a massive global outage with many unable to access the website and its features for hours. According to downdetector.com, which tracks site traffic, the website became unavailable shortly before midnight GMT (11am Thursday AEDT, 7pm Wednesday EST), with outages most commonly reported on website rather than the app.
nftevening.com
Prada’s New Timecapsule NFTs Will Drop Jan 5th
Prada Timecapsule NFT is a limited-edition collection of shirts that comes with a corresponding non-fungible token (NFT). The NFT serves as an invitation to join Prada’s exclusive Crypted NFT community on Discord. Members of the Discord community can access unique events and experiences organized by the brand. What is...
Twitter users worldwide report site outages
Twitter users around the world reported problems accessing the website and other technical glitches on Wednesday night. Details: In the first widespread outage since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October, over 10,000 users in countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand reported outage issues, starting in the evening, per the online tracker Downdetector.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
