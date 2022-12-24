Read full article on original website
LA County COVID hospitalizations dip slightly; 2,100 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. What You Need To Know. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as...
LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
Nearly 300 file lawsuit over alleged abuse at LA County juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees...
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights...
LAUSD superintendent remains optimistic despite challenges
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Unified School District’s new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho laid out his top priorities for the coming years: Leveraging pandemic funding, increasing school attendance, boosting instructional time, expanding tutoring opportunities and closing the digital divide. Absent from that list is helping end the fentanyl...
Protest erupts after Culver City Council approve, then deny wage increase
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Health care workers and community activists in Culver City took to City Hall to protest after a political maneuver many didn’t think was legal. The former Culver City Council approved a minimum wage increase for health care workers at private hospitals, then voted to rescind it in the same meeting.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks reappointment for second term
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue to leading the department.
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at a private student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
Siblings plead guilty in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An Irvine woman and convicted attempted murderer pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosalva Bahena pleaded guilty to three counts of perjury, 20 counts of false statement or representation or concealment, six counts of money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud, all felonies. Bahena was scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday finding a blue sedan and its driver that fatally struck a 62-year-old mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to...
Founder of Beer Thug Brewing says beer saved his life
BELL, Calif. — The founder of Beer Thug Brewing, Edgar Preciado, was once a gang member in his hometown of Compton, and serving time in both state and federal prison. But today, Preciado’s life looks very different. He operates his beer brand out of the Border X Brewery in Bell and San Diego, but hopes to raise enough money to open his own Beer Thug Brewing space in Compton to give back to the community that made him who he is today.
