islandfreepress.org
2022 in Photos, Part 1
2022 was a remarkable year that will likely be remembered for its long list of milestone events and unusual stories. From three Rodanthe home collapses to the arrival of the new Ocracoke ferry, here is a roundup of the photos that captured our attention in a year full of eye-grabbing headlines.
islandfreepress.org
STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days
On Tuesday, December 27, the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that it was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of cold-stunned sea turtles over the holiday weekend. “The STAR Center has received over 50 new cold-stunned...
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Inlet channel maintenance made simpler: Go with the flow
As it turns out, long-sought flexibility in maintenance of essential Hatteras Inlet navigation channels didn’t take an act of Congress. It boiled down to a much simpler concept: go-with-the-flow realignment. But with the finalized expanded authorization to dredge Rollinson Channel, it may seem like a Christmas miracle for islanders...
obxtoday.com
Debris clean-up underway in Manteo following Friday flooding
Crews braced the bitter cold early this morning and ventured out to clean up debris from yesterday’s floodwaters in Downtown Manteo. Most of the flood waters have subsided, but a few roads remain closed. The roadways that are currently closed include: Fernando Street (east of Highway 64), Agona Street...
NC 12 and other Outer Banks spots still flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks are expected to still be underwater on Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 8:30 p.m., the road was still closed […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes
Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
thisisraleigh.com
15 Things to Do in Manteo & Roanoke Island, NC
On previous trips to the Outer Banks, we cruised right on by Roanoke Island, focused instead on soaking up the warm rays and salty vibe of the beautiful beaches in the OBX. A winter vacation gave us the chance to turn our eyes inland a little and discover a different kind of treasure that the Outer Banks region offers – one that is uniquely rich in ecological, historical, and cultural diversity.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
islandfreepress.org
Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli, 95, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City on July 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Sadie Fay Perry and William Monroe Twiddy. Mary attended Elizabeth City High School and graduated from Medford High School, Medford, MA.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Chairman to present State of the County 2023 on Jan. 25
Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. will deliver the annual State of the County presentation on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills. The doors will open for seating beginning at 8 a.m., with a full...
islandfreepress.org
OBVB to host public meeting on Long-Range Tourism Management Plan on Jan. 24 in Buxton
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) has been working collaboratively with MMGY NextFactor, a consulting firm specializing in travel and tourism, to develop a Long-Range Tourism Management Plan to guide future tourism-related growth and development in Dare County. MMGY NextFactor, with oversight from the Task Force established to support this...
islandfreepress.org
Keeper James to host book signing at Island Convenience in Rodanthe on Thursday
Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press, at an event at Island Convenience in Rodanthe on Thursday, December 29, starting at noon. “This is primarily...
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Elizabeth City crash
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. The vehicle involved was traveling down Church Street when the driver failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday. Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang...
