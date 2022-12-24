ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

islandfreepress.org

2022 in Photos, Part 1

2022 was a remarkable year that will likely be remembered for its long list of milestone events and unusual stories. From three Rodanthe home collapses to the arrival of the new Ocracoke ferry, here is a roundup of the photos that captured our attention in a year full of eye-grabbing headlines.
RODANTHE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Hatteras Inlet channel maintenance made simpler: Go with the flow

As it turns out, long-sought flexibility in maintenance of essential Hatteras Inlet navigation channels didn’t take an act of Congress. It boiled down to a much simpler concept: go-with-the-flow realignment. But with the finalized expanded authorization to dredge Rollinson Channel, it may seem like a Christmas miracle for islanders...
HATTERAS, NC
obxtoday.com

Debris clean-up underway in Manteo following Friday flooding

Crews braced the bitter cold early this morning and ventured out to clean up debris from yesterday’s floodwaters in Downtown Manteo. Most of the flood waters have subsided, but a few roads remain closed. The roadways that are currently closed include: Fernando Street (east of Highway 64), Agona Street...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County New Year’s Closures and Trash Collection Changes

Dare County Public Works—which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of the county as well as the Town of Kitty Hawk—has also announced its revised collection schedule in observance of the 2023 New Year’s Day. Residential trash collection for the week of January 2, 2023 through...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thisisraleigh.com

15 Things to Do in Manteo & Roanoke Island, NC

On previous trips to the Outer Banks, we cruised right on by Roanoke Island, focused instead on soaking up the warm rays and salty vibe of the beautiful beaches in the OBX. A winter vacation gave us the chance to turn our eyes inland a little and discover a different kind of treasure that the Outer Banks region offers – one that is uniquely rich in ecological, historical, and cultural diversity.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli, 95, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City on July 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Sadie Fay Perry and William Monroe Twiddy. Mary attended Elizabeth City High School and graduated from Medford High School, Medford, MA.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Chairman to present State of the County 2023 on Jan. 25

Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. will deliver the annual State of the County presentation on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills. The doors will open for seating beginning at 8 a.m., with a full...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Keeper James to host book signing at Island Convenience in Rodanthe on Thursday

Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press, at an event at Island Convenience in Rodanthe on Thursday, December 29, starting at noon. “This is primarily...
RODANTHE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate

College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
CAMDEN, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Elizabeth City crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. The vehicle involved was traveling down Church Street when the driver failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

