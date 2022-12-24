ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Big Night NOLA New Year’s Eve Event is Back

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans annual New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans, in New Orleans, LA. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all- night entertainment and impeccable service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news

BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The year in New Orleans theater: Resetting the stage

New Orleanians returned to theaters in 2022, and as the performing arts reset after the pandemic shutdowns, there were some notable changes. Southern Rep shuttered after 36 years of presenting contemporary drama and plays about the South. The theater had moved into a large space in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road in 2018. Its brief statement about closing noted “financial pressures and other considerations.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome

The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
SAINT BERNARD, LA
myneworleans.com

Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

