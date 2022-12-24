Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Big Night NOLA New Year’s Eve Event is Back
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans annual New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans, in New Orleans, LA. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all- night entertainment and impeccable service.
NOLA.com
Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans theater: Resetting the stage
New Orleanians returned to theaters in 2022, and as the performing arts reset after the pandemic shutdowns, there were some notable changes. Southern Rep shuttered after 36 years of presenting contemporary drama and plays about the South. The theater had moved into a large space in the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road in 2018. Its brief statement about closing noted “financial pressures and other considerations.”
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: St. Claude Avenue endures the pressures of gentrification, development
As a Xavier University student in the early 1990s, Chuck Perkins, owner of Café Istanbul on St. Claude Avenue, knew there was one place to be on Friday and Saturday nights: Frenchmen Street. Just blocks away from the tourist playground of the French Quarter, the strip teemed with a...
NOLA.com
Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome
The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
fox8live.com
Mother of slain comedian ‘Boogie B.’ decries New Orleans’ inattention to youth, crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of slain New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell is lashing out at the city’s crime and leadership, days after her son was gunned down in the parking lot of a busy Warehouse District grocery store. New Orleans police have identified...
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Fat City went bust. Severn Avenue didn't: 'Now, it's all business and no play.'
When Pearl’s Place, the women’s fashion boutique, first opened on Severn Avenue in 1973, it shared a strip mall with a Fat City nightclub. “The parking lot could be interesting at times,” said Pearl’s Place founder Elaine Schulman, 78. In the mornings, she’d sometimes find teenagers...
myneworleans.com
Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police seek help identifying two suspects, finding car
Trey Elliott doesn't know which foods were on Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell's grocery list when he was fatally shot in the Rouses Market parking lot in New Orleans' Central Business District. But if Elliott had to guess, he'd wager the 43-year-old comedian was picking up sausage and seafood to make...
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Mother of comedian ‘Boogie B’ blames ‘culture of violence’ for his murder
Montrell's mother, Sherilyn Price spoke with WGNO News about why she thinks this happened to her son.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations
Among the many things that makes The Big Easy great, Cajun food and culture are two of the highlights for the Crimson Tide.
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
WGNO Exclusive: NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork working to change department’s culture
"We've been doing the same thing for a very long time and it hasn't been working for us."
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
