New Jersey State

Citrus County Chronicle

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election...
ARIZONA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what befell the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since '18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican Gov. Bill...
TENNESSEE STATE

