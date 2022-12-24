Read full article on original website
Roy Batty
4d ago
waste of money , this narcissistic rhino has no chance..he hasn't done a thing for the state GOP
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
WBUR
Democrats want to move the first-in-the-nation presidential primary — but New Hampshire disagrees
New Hampshire has a law that requires it to hold the presidential primary at least one week before any other state. But the Democratic National Committee and President Biden want South Carolina to host the first primary. As WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports, officials in New Hampshire say they don't intend...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
WMUR.com
During restoration efforts in New Hampshire, Eversource crews deploy new tool for first time
LACONIA, N.H. — As Eversource responded to thousands of outages in New Hampshire, the company brought out some new technology to deal with damage in Laconia. Company officials said crews used the “rapid pole,” which was designed by their own workers and used to take the place of the broken pole.
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire has 'baby safe haven’ law for parents who cannot or will not care for newborn child
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thecase involving a woman facing charges after giving birth in the woods late Christmas night is raising questions about options for parents who might not have the means to care for a child. New Hampshire has its own version of a “baby safe haven” law, which...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
themainewire.com
Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman
The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
About 6,000 customers still without power in New Hampshire, state officials say
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Utility crews were working to restore power to thousands of households in New Hampshire on Christmas Day, state officials said Sunday. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, about 6,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without power as crews worked to restore service. “We would like to...
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
WMUR.com
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
