Roy Batty
4d ago

waste of money , this narcissistic rhino has no chance..he hasn't done a thing for the state GOP

Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
PORTSMOUTH, NH
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
themainewire.com

Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman

The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says

AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
AMHERST, NH
CBS Boston

Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Some Granite Staters still without power after three days

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

