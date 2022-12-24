Although some breeds are at learning new skills than others, dogs are well-known for their ability to learn and respond to commands. Cats, on the other hand… well, almost every cat person has a funny story or two about the times their fur baby makes direct eye contact while swatting a glass off the coffee table. And this is all while her frustrated cat mama yells, “No, Miss Mittens! No!” All it takes is a quick internet search for “cats hearing” to discover that her ears probably work just fine. In fact, cats can hear sounds as high as 64,000 Hz, which is three times higher than our 12,000-15,000 Hz hearing range. But do cats listen to us? Do cats recognize their owner when they speak? Let’s find out.

