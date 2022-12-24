Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Tutorial for Building 'Feral Cat Shelters' Is a True Holiday Gift
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. In the United States, at any given time there are approximately 70 million stray cats that live outside. Not only are these cats in danger from lack of food, veterinary care, predators, and getting hit by cars, during the winter the extreme temperatures put them at risk of freezing to death.
pawtracks.com
Should you walk your dog this winter? The experts weigh in
As you brace for a bitingly cold winter, you may be dreading daily walks with your dog. As it turns out, you may not have to bundle up and brave frigid temperatures to keep your pooch healthy and active. Have you ever wondered, “How cold is too cold for my dog? Do I have to take my dog for walks this winter?” We’ve consulted the experts, and here’s what they have to say about walking your pup in a winter wonderland.
pethelpful.com
Trucker's Sweet Way of Bonding with His Dog Can Teach People a Thing or Two
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @MyTrucking2cents recently uploaded a video with his beautiful Bully breed Willow where he explains what it means when a dog gives you their toy, and it's so enlightening!
pethelpful.com
Process of Bundling Up Dog in Freezing Temperatures Is a True Work Out
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The winter temperatures have been coming in full force the last week or so with most of the country affected. And since winter is only beginning, it’s important to know how to best prepare pets for the frigid temperatures.
pethelpful.com
Pet Possum's Adoration for His Dad Is Full of So Much Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Lots of people think if they find an abandoned baby possum that this animal would make a great pet. Not only do most states not allow it, but it can be difficult finding a veterinarian who is able to care for your domesticated possum. Having a pet possum is a lot of work.
pawtracks.com
Do you wonder if your cat listens to you? Try speaking in a higher pitch
Although some breeds are at learning new skills than others, dogs are well-known for their ability to learn and respond to commands. Cats, on the other hand… well, almost every cat person has a funny story or two about the times their fur baby makes direct eye contact while swatting a glass off the coffee table. And this is all while her frustrated cat mama yells, “No, Miss Mittens! No!” All it takes is a quick internet search for “cats hearing” to discover that her ears probably work just fine. In fact, cats can hear sounds as high as 64,000 Hz, which is three times higher than our 12,000-15,000 Hz hearing range. But do cats listen to us? Do cats recognize their owner when they speak? Let’s find out.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Raccoon Released Into Wild Insists on Returning Home for Visits
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @ThelmaJaneRaccoon runs a nonprofit raccoon rescue and rehabilitation and saves and cares for abandoned and injured raccoons until they can be released back into the wild.
petpress.net
How to Properly Take Care of Border Terriers
Border Terriers are a small, energetic breed of dog that has been around for centuries. They’re known for their alertness and inquisitiveness, as well as their independent nature. These traits make them ideal pets for people who want an active companion without the need to constantly monitor them. However, Border Terriers require proper care and attention in order to stay healthy and happy. This guide will provide you with the information you need to ensure your Border Terrier is getting all the love and care they deserve! You’ll learn about grooming needs, diet requirements, exercise habits, common health issues, training tips, and more – everything you need to give your furry friend a long and happy life!
Comments / 0