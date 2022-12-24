Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/29/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable for Hornets Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith was also listed as questionable for Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors, but he missed a 16th straight game. Theo Maledon is able to play more while Smith is out, but LaMelo Ball will continue to dominate the point guard minutes for Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic coming off the bench for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo back in the starting lineup. The Heat are 8.0-point favorites over the Lakers on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Dennis Schroder (foot) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Schroder has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes against Miami. Schroder's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (back) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Jovic will likely return to the bench with Bam Adebayo (shoulder) available. The Heat are 8.0-point...
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Basketball Podcast: The Daily Iso, Thursday 12/29/22
A smaller six-game slate offers some clear stars in the top-tier but also some value depending on injuries. Who are the top options for tonight? The Daily Iso breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Iso is...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) out again on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (Achilles) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Shamet will remain sidelined on Wednesday with right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Shamet is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) starting for Heat on Wednesday, Nikola Jovic coming off the bench
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Adebayo is available for Wednesday's game and will return to the starting lineup. Nikola Jovic moves to the bench. Our models expect Adebayo to play 35.5 minutes against the Lakers. Adebayo's...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) out again on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Capela continues to deal with a right calf strain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. Onyeka Okongwu started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre (hand) doubtful Thursday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre (hand) is doubtful for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oubre was held out Tuesday and it led to Jalen McDaniels playing a larger role off the bench. He played 26 minutes and scored 12 points (3-6 field goals, 3-6 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds and 3 assists. McDaniels figures to play a similar role on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 17
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Comments / 0