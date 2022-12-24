ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle spread their holiday cheers

By Sam Murphy
 4 days ago
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At 8-6 on the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins control their own destiny to the playoffs and have been one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in the NFL this season. From their speed and style of play to Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel, it is just hard to not cheer for the Dolphins to succeed.

The Dolphins have a massive Christmas Day game this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. They currently hold the final wild-card spot in the AFC playoffs, but AFC East rival New England Patriots are right behind them for the seventh seed.

To get everyone in the holiday mood this week, the former Crimson Tide standouts discuss their holiday preferences and spread the holiday cheer!

From all of us at Roll Tide Wire, we wish you safe and happy holidays!

Comments / 0

