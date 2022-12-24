ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congress Adds $140 Million to Hanford Cleanup Budget

The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE
