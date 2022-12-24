Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.

2 DAYS AGO