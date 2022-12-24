ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien linked to New England Patriots OC job

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa, but his time may be coming to an end. Now, it’s reported O’Brien is one of the lead candidates for the New England Patriots‘ offensive coordinator position.

O’Brien is no stranger to the NFL, especially Foxborough.

For five seasons (2007-2011), O’Brien served in various offensive coaching roles for the Patriots. He ultimately became the offensive coordinator in his final season before accepting the Penn State head coaching job.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports O’Brien’s name has come up as a potential replacement for the offensive play-calling done by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“Sources say Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a strong option to return to his former home and assume his old role as OC under Bill Belichick for next season. This would be a potential answer to an important question facing the Patriots in the future.”

O’Brien is an experienced coach that has served as a head coach and high-ranking assistant/coordinator for major collegiate programs and playoff NFL teams.

His future in Tuscaloosa is unclear, as he agreed to a two-year contract with the Crimson Tide, but both sides have seemingly remained quiet regarding the possibility of an extension.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and reports that link Bill O’Brien to other coaching opportunities.

