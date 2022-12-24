ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

truth's a bitch
5d ago

Poor upkeep of right of way is the culprit! Lost power for 18hrs because they refused to remedy the obvious!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Greensboro man aims to meet all 551 of NC’s mayors

He climbed to the top of the Oak Island Lighthouse in Caswell Beach. He drove Atkinson Mayor Elton Wendell Newkirk, in the town's Christmas parade. He sat in a space capsule used by astronaut John Glenn at a NASA display inside the Science Center in Monroe. A Greensboro man has...
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands

Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
COLORADO STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy