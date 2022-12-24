ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Dec. 23

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 5 days ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Feehan 66, Wareham 60

The Vikings fell behind by 20 in the first half and rallied back in the second half, falling just short to suffer their first loss of the season. “We got shell shocked early and they got hit from behind the arc, particularly one guy, but they hit eight three’s in the first half and were getting easy baskets in transition,” said Wareham head coach Steve Faniel. “I thought our kids regrouped at halftime. They came out in the second half and matched their intensity and worked their way back in the game. We showed a lot of toughness and resilience to get ourselves back in the game.” Wareham had three players in double digits in scoring — Aaron Cote (22 points), Ajay Lopes (16) and Antoine Crosson (10). “The kids battled back and showed a lot of grit and determination to get back in this game,” Faniel said. “We showed no quit. We schedule games like this on the road for our development. I think in the long run this game will make us stronger and better.  We will learn from this.  I am proud of the guys for their second half response.” The Vikings (3-1, 3-0 SCC) host Fairhaven on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 

BOYS HOCKEY

Tri-County 11, GNB Voc-Tech 4

Brandon Borges scored two goals for the Bears. Colby Furtado and Nick Sears added one goal apiece. Brady Finn was credited with two assists while Nathan Marcelino, Jacob Belli and Talon Allain each had one assist. Voc-Tech (0-4, 0-2 SCC) visits Blue Hills on Monday at noon.

Bishop Stang 4, St. John Paul II 2

Lucas DeSousa notched two goals while Aidan Cousineau and Adyn Simmons had one goal and one assist apiece. Michael Russo added two assists while Kyle Cousineau and Seth LeBreux had one assist each. Stephen Nardelli made 30 saves. Stang (2-2-1, 1-0-0) visits Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

New Bedford 92, Apponequet 58

Cynthia Torres, Serenity Coleman and Trinity Coleman each won a pair of individual events to lead the undefeated Whalers (2-0). Torres was first in the 100 freestyle (1:01.31) and 100 backstroke (1:13.38) while Serenity Coleman was fastest in the 50 freestyle (state-qualifying 26.73) and 100 butterfly (state-qualifying 1:04.85). Trinity Coleman took first in the 200 IM (2:40.80) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.23). New Bedford also got wins from Annabelle Huston in the 200 freestyle (2:23.35) and Sara Curry in the 500 freestyle (6:58.63). Torres teamed up with Caroline Huston, Annabelle Huston and Mackenzie Baggs to win the 200 medley relay (2:10.91) while Serenity Colelman, Baggs, Annabelle Huston and Trinity Coleman won the 400 freestyle relay. Torres, Trinity Coleman, Caroline Huston and Serenity Coleman swam a state-qualifying time of 1:49.42 to take first in the 200 freestyle relay.

BOYS SWIMMING

New Bedford 82, Apponequet 71

Alex Conde won the 200 IM (2:21.24) and 100 butterfly (1:02.09) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:29.21) along with Owen Jupin, Hugo Jacob and Jake Gioiosa on Thursday. The Whalers (1-1) also got wins from Michael O’Leary in the 50 freestyle (31.83) and the 200 freestyle relay (2:05.79) thanks to Jacob, O’Leary, Liam Burdman and Jupin.

