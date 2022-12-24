ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Record number of migrants crossed into US in November, Biden administration statistics show

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bojzq_0jtXwV4p00

Federal border officials reported a record number of migrant crossings at the southern border in a Friday night release of statistics just before Christmas.

US Customs and Border Protection had 233,740 migrant encounters across the length of the nearly 2,000 mile south in November, the highest ever recorded for that month and up from 178,845 for the same period last year, a more than 30% increase.

At least 16 percent of the migrants encountered had tried to cross the border into the US before.

The data dump from the Department of Homeland Security was first reported by FOX News and the timing led to speculation the Biden administration was trying to keep the new numbers under wraps.

The news was tweeted by Fox’s Bill Melugin in a post that was retweeted by Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk late Friday who responded with two exclamation points.

“In a blatant Friday evening news dump going into Christmas weekend, the federal government has released the November border numbers,” Melugin tweeted.

Many of the new arrivals were from communist countries, such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, Customs and Border Protection statistics show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiaeE_0jtXwV4p00
The data dump from the Department of Homeland Security was first reported by FOX News and the timing led to speculation the Biden administration was trying to keep the new numbers under wraps.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ppFb_0jtXwV4p00
The news was tweeted by Fox’s Bill Melugin in a post that was retweeted by Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk late Friday who responded with two exclamation points.
James Keivom

The Biden administration is under pressure to solve the tidal wave of migrants crossing the southern border which is overwhelming frontier cities such as El Paso, Texas where hundreds are sleeping in the streets. Last week, the city’s mayor Oliver Leeser declared a state of emergency to deal with the influx.

Earlier this week, President Biden asked the Supreme Court to delay the termination of a Trump-era policy that allowed Border Patrol agents to return migrants to Mexico.

Title 42 was originally scheduled to end on Dec. 21 but has been extended until after Christmas.

Comments / 39

Judith Higbee
4d ago

yes and we are getting all kinds of illnesses ever be since all these illegals came across the borders illegally this has to stop not fair to all true

Reply
25
Yobe
4d ago

2023 will bring nothing but hard times for Americans. Joe Biden words where come to America we will take care of you. No security at the border at all now when they come you will see caravans of thousands of people coming to this country. We will take care of you as long as you vote Democratic. We will be a third world country if Biden does this. He doesn't care about America as long as he throws bones at them. Illegal immigrants cause inflation and many other things that effect Americans. Also their are many illegal immigrants saying we are taking your country and when we do we will get rid of you Republicans.

Reply
23
the@dougo.
4d ago

They see the stories on the news of thousands getting let in so they all feel entitled to come here. Biden created this mess.

Reply
31
Related
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy