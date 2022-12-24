Eversource responds to power outages across CT

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Eversource continues to evaluate and restore power to its customers across Connecticut following the late week storm.

You can review power outages by clicking here and selecting "Connecticut" on the Eversource website.

With temperatures averaging in the single digits overnight and with temperatures not going beyond teens during the day on Saturday, Eversource says its crews will be braving the conditions: "...these line workers and crews are true professions and prepare for working in all kinds of weather," says Eversource Spokesperson Tricia Modifica.

In many cases, outages were first evaluated on Friday and restoration work was able to begin immediately. In several other cases, efforts will be made Saturday to complete evaluations and begin restoration, according to the Utility.

"We certainly realize the cold temperatures and the Christmas holiday...getting power restored quickly is incredibly important and that is our sole focus," adds Modifica.

No estimation on full restoration was available as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Eversource reminds people to stay away from downed power lines because they may be live wires.