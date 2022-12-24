ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

Two people are dead and another two are recovering in the hospital after a shooting Friday evening in southeast Wichita.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., in the 900 block of S. Mission Road, at the Castle Heights Apartments near Lincoln and Woodlawn. When Wichita Police arrived on the scene they found a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victims underwent
surgery and are now in stable condition.

Police learned that there were two additional victims inside the apartment. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, and both were pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say they have not determined what lead to the shooting, due to the lack of cooperation from some of the victims and witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

