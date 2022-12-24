ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel ban in Delaware County lifted; I&M urges reduced use of electricity

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — A ban on travel in Delaware County has been lifted, with the county's red travel warning reduced to orange — instead recommending only "essential" travel — being issued at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Roads, especially in rural areas, are still drifting shut due to the gusty winds as soon as they are plowed," the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency said in a release.

A winter storm warning expired at 7 a.m. Saturday, but a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m.

Delaware County's red travel warning, prohibiting non-emergency travel of local roads, had been issued Friday afternoon.

At 11 a.m., the temperature in Muncie was two degrees above zero, while the wind child was listed at 19 below zero.

Wind speed was listed at 20 miles per hour, with gusts at 32 mph.

Indiana Michigan Power, meanwhile, issued a request, shortly after 8 a.m., for customers to reduce their "electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety."

Customers were encouraged to set their thermostats at lower than normal, "if health allows," and to "postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers."

Consumers were also asked to turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

Indiana Michigan asked that those steps be taken through 10 a.m. Sunday "to help ensure adequate power supplies."

"Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system," the release said.

(This story will be updated,)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Travel ban in Delaware County lifted; I&M urges reduced use of electricity

Judy Soward
4d ago

I admit I have always hated winter. I was born with heart and lung problems two open heart surgeries later I still have them. Have never been allowed to go out in really cold or just plain bad weather. I asked a doctor why once he asked in a reply did I really want to die. That was a good enough answer for me. I stay in. Let the dog out and he goes and comes right back in. So as long as we keep power we should be ok

