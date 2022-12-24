ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Rodent droppings and expired food are 2 reasons these facilities received “C” in inspections

By Gail Traver
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public.

Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed at the entrance to the business.

Retail Food Safety in South Carolina

DHEC inspects approximately 22,000 retail food establishments statewide and issues permits to new facilities prior to opening. Retail food establishments include operations such as restaurants, grocery stores, food trucks, schools, and other institutions. Risk-based inspections are conducted at each establishment in the state annually or quarterly, based on an establishment’s food processes and their compliance history.

This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .

See below why these two businesses did not receive an “A” in routine inspections performed Dec. 12-16, 2022

The facilities will receive a follow-up inspection within 10 days, according to the SC food grade report .

  • The Tavern in Surfside, 8739 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach had a routine inspection on Dec. 13 and scored a 72 percent - the following was reported, sinks behind the bar, labeled as hand sinks, being used as dump sinks. Food items stored in the walk-in cooler at 53 degrees. Food observed in the walk-in cooler was prepared and stored longer than 24 hours with date marking exceeding 7 days. Walk-in cooler: corned beef (12/2), cooked pasta (12/3), Alfredo sauce (12/4), ham (12/4). Pizza (served by the slice) was not marked with discard times. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grades.

  • Money Saver 2 Grill in Loris, 2499 S.C. 9, Business East, Loris had a routine inspection on Dec. 14 and scored a 77 percent - the following was reported, hand sink observed without paper towels. The walk-in cooler had improper temperature for storing food - bologna 49 degrees, turkey wings 44 degrees, chicken 56 degrees. Open package of bologna without date marking. Several areas in the kitchen with rodent droppings were observed. A follow-up inspection will be performed within 10 days according to the SC food grades .
  • Inspection rating Key:

A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.

