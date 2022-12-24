Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New Orleans
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
WDSU
Windy, warm, then storms Friday
Even warmer weather is on it's way, but it could be rather rainy for the Sugar Bowl Parade on Friday. It was a bit breezy today, but mild! Take a look at Bogalusa who experienced a range in temperatures of 40 degrees from 33 this morning to 73 this afternoon!
WDSU
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled after Christmas weekend
KENNER, La. — The holiday travel woes continued at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport well after Christmas day, with lines wrapping around the airport. Charles Nathan was trying to take a southwest flight home to St. Louis after spending Christmas in NOLA, but things didn't go as planned. "The...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
WDSU
Southwest flight cancelations continue to plague passengers at MSY
KENNER, La. — Travel woes continue for thousands of Southwest passengers who have had their flights canceled in recent days. The CEO of Southwest Airlines recently released a video statement on Twitter apologizing for the issues and vowing that things should be back on track before next week. That...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
WDSU
Home in the Broadmoor neighborhood caught on fire on Christmas Day
New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Christmas Day. According to firefighters, firefighters arrived around 3:55 p.m. at 1920 S. Gayoso St., finding a two-story, wood-framed, single-family dwelling with flames. As firefighters made entry, a second alarm struck at 3:59 p.m. due to...
WDSU
Majority of Southwest flights at the New Orleans airport have been canceled
The holiday weekend is over, but travel headaches are not. Twenty-three of 29 Southwest flights have been canceled at the New Orleans airport as of Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people stranded. Many travelers have been waiting for hours at the airport just for their flights to be canceled. Others told...
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
WDSU
Man killed in Old Aurora Wednesday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Pitarri Place that killed one man. According to police, the victim sustained one gunshot wound around 11:13 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. This makes the 275th homicide of the year...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing teenager, last seen on Christmas Eve
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway teenager in the First District. According to police, Allison Diaz, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Palmyra on Dec. 24 around 11 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She...
WDSU
All customers with Eastern Heights Water Works under boil advisory
All customers under Easter Height Water Works in Amite, Independence, and Loranger are under a boil advisory after an issue with the water supply system. The freezing temperatures have had customers using water beyond the capacity of the system, and the system has been shut down to allow water to fill elevated tanks to provide enough pressure for customers.
WDSU
A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured
NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he died.
WDSU
NOPD provides updated photo of the suspects in the homicide of famous comedian
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused of killing famous New Orleans comedian Brandon Montrell. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot and killed in his vehicle in the parking lot after being caught in a crossfire at a Rouses on Friday, just two days before Christmas.
houmatimes.com
Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
WDSU
1 person injured in Central City shooting
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department responds to minor construction fire at Superdome
Firefighters in New Orleans responded to a construction fire at the Superdome Wednesday morning. According to officials, security workers responded to a minor smoke incident in a construction area behind temporary walls. The New Orleans Fire Department arrived to eliminate any threat and deemed the building safe for occupancy. The...
