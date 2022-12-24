ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Windy, warm, then storms Friday

Even warmer weather is on it's way, but it could be rather rainy for the Sugar Bowl Parade on Friday. It was a bit breezy today, but mild! Take a look at Bogalusa who experienced a range in temperatures of 40 degrees from 33 this morning to 73 this afternoon!
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Southwest flight cancelations continue to plague passengers at MSY

KENNER, La. — Travel woes continue for thousands of Southwest passengers who have had their flights canceled in recent days. The CEO of Southwest Airlines recently released a video statement on Twitter apologizing for the issues and vowing that things should be back on track before next week. That...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Home in the Broadmoor neighborhood caught on fire on Christmas Day

New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood on Christmas Day. According to firefighters, firefighters arrived around 3:55 p.m. at 1920 S. Gayoso St., finding a two-story, wood-framed, single-family dwelling with flames. As firefighters made entry, a second alarm struck at 3:59 p.m. due to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man killed in Old Aurora Wednesday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Pitarri Place that killed one man. According to police, the victim sustained one gunshot wound around 11:13 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. This makes the 275th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

All customers with Eastern Heights Water Works under boil advisory

All customers under Easter Height Water Works in Amite, Independence, and Loranger are under a boil advisory after an issue with the water supply system. The freezing temperatures have had customers using water beyond the capacity of the system, and the system has been shut down to allow water to fill elevated tanks to provide enough pressure for customers.
LORANGER, LA
WDSU

A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured

NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

1 person injured in Central City shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in Central City on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:49 p.m. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance to be treated for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department responds to minor construction fire at Superdome

Firefighters in New Orleans responded to a construction fire at the Superdome Wednesday morning. According to officials, security workers responded to a minor smoke incident in a construction area behind temporary walls. The New Orleans Fire Department arrived to eliminate any threat and deemed the building safe for occupancy. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

