ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydstm_0jtXvV2c00

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.

The FBI Columbia Field Office says the intruder illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander.

The person was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to a statement from the FBI Columbia Field Office, “there is no indication that this isolated incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public.”

The incident is being investigated by the 20th Security Forces Squadron, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the FBI Columbia Field Office.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding on Shaw Air Force Base on Friday, Dec. 23. FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested after making his way onto the base.
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina traffic fatalities reach 3-year low in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — This year was less deadly on South Carolina roads than during the pandemic, according to preliminary data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. With just days left to go in 2022, 946 fatal traffic accidents have been reported in South Carolina, resulting in 1,015 deaths. That is 180 fewer […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Fire forces 7 people out of Carolina Forest apartment building, Horry County Fire Rescue says; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Seven people were forced out of their homes early Monday morning after fire damaged an apartment building in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported in the fire, which damaged two units of the building on Crab Pond Court, HCFR said. Crews responded at 4:07 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina DMV experiences network outage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a network outage Wednesday morning, according to the department. A message on the department’s website says it’s “unable to process any transactions at this time.” SCDMV said it’s working to resolve the issue and will post an update when the issue […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Elderly Man with Health Problems Missing Since December 23. On December 27, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department announced that they are asking for help locating missing person Ervin Bibbins, 79, who was last seen at his daughter’s home on Westwood Boulevard around 7:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
live5news.com

Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina state representatives urge Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok over security concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –Two North Carolina Republican state representatives wrote a letter Wednesday to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to ban TikTok from all government devices. Jason Saine of Lincoln and Jon Hardister of Guilford called the ban a “matter of national security” and asked Cooper to act “swiftly and decisively.” […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

98K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy