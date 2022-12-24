The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions has revealed that 3.16 million people in the UK now receive Personal Independence Payments. Since September alone there have been 34,962 new claimants for PIP, a state benefit designed to improve living standards for those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions.The support payment takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: daily living and mobility.This means reviewing what additional financial help they might require to enable them to carry out everyday chores like preparing food, washing, dressing, communicating and socialising or in simply getting around...

