cdrecycler.com
NWRA opposes NLRB's proposed rule making on joint employment
The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA), Washington, D.C., has responded to the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) addressing the standard for determining joint-employer status under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The NWRA has urged the board to maintain the existing rules established...
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
The 21 health conditions that could entitle you to a PIP payment worth up to £4,800 a year
The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions has revealed that 3.16 million people in the UK now receive Personal Independence Payments. Since September alone there have been 34,962 new claimants for PIP, a state benefit designed to improve living standards for those suffering from long-term physical disabilities or mental health conditions.The support payment takes into account two assessments of a potential recipient’s needs: daily living and mobility.This means reviewing what additional financial help they might require to enable them to carry out everyday chores like preparing food, washing, dressing, communicating and socialising or in simply getting around...
cdrecycler.com
Metso Outotec service program gains support
Finland-based crushing and screening equipment maker Metso Outotec says its Life Cycle Services (LCS) program has grown via the signing of more than 130 new agreements in 2022. The LCS service “covers the entire aftermarket portfolio, including process support and optimization, sustainable wears, spares and service solutions,” says the equipment...
teslarati.com
Tesla selling display and test drive units due to high demand: report
Recent reports have suggested that Tesla has started selling its display and test drive units in North America due to strong demand. The company’s efforts come amidst the rollout of new incentives for its vehicles, such as a $7,500 discount to US customers if they decide to take delivery of their new car by the end of December 2022.
cdrecycler.com
Steelmakers enter 2023 at slower pace
The melt shops of steelmakers in the United States produced less steel in the week ending Dec. 24, 2022, compared both with the prior week and the comparable week in 2021. In the most recently completed week, steel production in the U.S. was 1.614 million tons, representing an 8.7 percent drop from the 1.768 million tons of output one year ago. The 1.614 million tons figure also is down 0.8 percent from the previous week (ending Dec. 17, 2022), when production was 1.627 million tons.
navalnews.com
U212 NFS (Near Future Submarine) 2nd Contract Amendment Awarded
The new Amendment focuses on the commercial and technical conditions for the production of a third NFS Submarine based on the design of the previous submarines, respectively NFS 1 and 2. The third Submarine (NFS 3) is planned to be delivered at the end of 2030. In addition to the...
