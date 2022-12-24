Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
Cape Gazette
Thongchoth Sayarath Bouaphakeo, hardworking, respected man
Thongchoth Sayarath Bouaphakeo, 80, of West Fenwick Selbyville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Nakok, Laos, son of Thongsai Sayarath Bouaphakeo and Bounma Sayarath Bouaphakeo. Thongchoth and his family immigrated to the United States in 1980 to start a new life in America.
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families. 18501...
Cape Gazette
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown nonprofits offer motel rooms to homeless residents during cold snap
The nonprofits behind Georgetown’s pallet shelter village project arranged motel rooms for dozens of residents of the town’s homeless encampments last week as temperatures fell below freezing. Outreach workers visited as many encampments as they could reach, though the driving rain kept them away from the most remote...
Cape Gazette
Evelyn A. Jacobs, devoted to family, church
Evelyn A. Jacobs, 97, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Thomasville, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Meyers Lucabaugh. Evelyn was a retail sales associate for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was a classic homemaker who loved to cook and prepare for the holidays. She was a longtime member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill, Md. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors and shopping trips.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Cape Gazette
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Gary Jackson Peters, jack of all trades, veteran
Gary Jackson Peters, 85, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary (Jack) was born in January of 1937 in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Mamie Peters. Jack was a graduate of Wilmington High School, after which he began his career for many companies, including Borden’s, Breyers and Roadway. He also served his country honorably as a master sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 25 years of service.
Cape Gazette
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Cape Gazette
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
Cape Gazette
Patricia Ann Bishop, retired teacher
Patricia (Pat) Ann Bishop, 73, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Ferguson) Fronrath. Pat grew up in Boynton Beach,...
beckersasc.com
Delaware clinic surpasses 100 TAVR procedures
Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has completed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, according to a Dec. 27 report from the Cape Gazette. TAVR is a minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacements that prevents patients from needing a large incision across the chest. It is instead performed with a small groin incision, which improves recovery times and reduces blood loss.
Cape Gazette
Thomas H. Draper Scholarship funded at Salisbury University
As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
Cape Gazette
Margo Sue Slabonik, devoted teacher
Margo Sue Slabonik, 60, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1962, in Hanover, Pa., daughter of the late Curvin and Ida (Sellers) Smith. Margo was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., and received her master's degree from...
Cape Gazette
What gift will you bring?
The holidays are full of stories, songs and movies depicting travelers coming from near and far bringing gifts. Some of the most famous gift bearers are the three kings or wise men, the little drummer boy, those bearing oil for lamps, and of course Santa Claus! The main ingredients in each of these holiday stories are love, gratitude, and joy.
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at Light House of Lewes
26 Ocean Gallery is an art gallery featuring vintage items, jewelry, handmade items, local art, antiques, handmade soaps and candles, home and garden items, collectibles, nautical items, furniture, gifts and much more. 16759 Coastal Highway. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like Light House of Lewes! Cape Gazette surprised random...
Employees recognized by City of Milford
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council was presented with employees who were recognized for 2022 Excellence Awards. Jamesha Williams, Director of Human Resources, explained that the City of Milford Excellence Award program began in 2018 as a way to ensure that recognition is part of the culture of the city. Nominations from peers, supervisors and customers are submitted to ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW accepts GHD study of wastewater treatment plant
The Lewes Board of Public Works wastewater treatment plant on American Legion Road needs to be upgraded or decommissioned, a consultant said in a recent report. The consultant GHD said there are three main options: harden the plant, relocate the plant or develop a partnership with Sussex County. BPW President Tom Panetta said doing nothing is not an option.
