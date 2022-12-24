Read full article on original website
Korena Silveous
5d ago
I got video of neighbor(squatter) taking our package just last week and he on ankle monitor n probation and STILL nothing has been done--- NOTHING
Tony Dunlap
4d ago
I like the idea of used cat litter in a carefully re-taped Amazon box and left on the porch... Maybe I'll make a way to use a gas canister to "poof out" as soon as the box is opened, scattering the cat litter, and all it contains.
None Ya'
4d ago
If that was my porch, the headline would have stated. "Man Attemping to Steal Packages off Porch Gets a Good ole' Fashioned Beatdown".
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Knowles’ game plan, approach to the CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
5 women suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of products from northwest side store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city. Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville […]
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
Logan police looking for accused catalytic converter thief
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspected catalytic converter thief. At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 16, an unknown man approached the Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue in Logan, Ohio, Logan police said. He is accused of cutting catalytic converters off two vehicles in the […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen in Columbus.
Police search for northeast Columbus bank robber
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand […]
Police: Man threatens to shoot man, woman during attempted car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said threatened to shoot a woman and a man while trying to steal their car Wednesday outside a store in the Franklinton section of the city. Police said that at approximately 1:02 p.m., a man and a woman, both 39, were in their […]
3 juveniles detained after shots are fired during Ohio SWAT arrest
According to Public Information Sergeant Jeffrey Mooney, the suspect was seen approaching a stolen vehicle with two other juvenile male suspects. CPD officers attempted to take the suspects into custody, when one displayed a firearm.
South Side homeless shelter alleges contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect faces kidnapping, felony battery charges
The family met with the woman who found Kason, who was given a $10,000 reward for her role in finding him.
Reynoldsburg’s Putter’s Pub suspect arrested, charged with murder
REYNOLDSBUG, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been identified, arrested and charged with murder stemming from a double shooting outside of a Reynoldsburg bar two weeks ago. Reynoldsburg police arrested Rashaun Thorpe in connection to the fatal shooting of Talando Whitmore, who was found in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 1:15 […]
5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]
Police identify a second suspect in September shooting at The Doll House
A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been identified and is wanted in connection with a September shooting outside a north Columbus strip club. Columbus police have confirmed that Brandon Jennings is the second person wanted for […]
Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A growing number of homes, businesses, and buildings are all dealing with serious water and pipe damage following last week’s extreme cold. One of those buildings, the LeVeque Tower, was evacuated Tuesday due to a busted pipe; a spokesperson said Wednesday that the building has since reopened. The Ohio Statehouse also […]
Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus. Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi […]
NBC4 Columbus
Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting
A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022.
NBC4 Columbus
Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch
Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch. Bars and restaurants gear up for sports betting launch. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau...
Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill. Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022. Aangan India Bistro The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
East Side car chase ends with one person arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody Tuesday after an early morning car chase through the East Side. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a call about a domestic situation at around 5:30 a.m. in Hamilton Township. Deputies located a suspect driving a black GMC at a gas […]
