COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO