Freezing temperatures recorded in Brevard -- and the Christmas forecast is even colder

By Rick Neale, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

Christmas Eve weather update: The mercury sank to a freezing 32 degrees this morning at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and 33 at Melbourne Orlando International Airport, said Scott Kelly, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

And Kelly said tonight should get even colder. A second, longer freeze warning has been issued from 11 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Christmas morning across a significant portion of Brevard County.

“That's because today, the high temperatures are only going to be in the upper 40s, lower 50s. Yesterday, we got up into the mid- and upper 70s. So today, we're going to start 20 degrees lower or more," Kelly said.

"When the sun goes down, the temperature is going to immediately start falling from there," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRwJe_0jtXv00a00

During an 8:15 a.m. interview, Kelly said officials at the NWS Melbourne station were still awaiting Christmas Eve morning temperature readings from the Titusville water plant and a Scottsmoor citizen observer.

Kelly said those temperatures will all but certainly clock in at 32 or colder, considering that Volusia County lows dipped into the upper 20s.

A low temperature of 36 was recorded this morning at Patrick Space Force Base on Brevard's barrier island, Kelly said. Cape Canaveral registered a low of 34.

Tonight's freeze warning areas range from Mims, Titusville and Port St. John in the north to Canaveral Groves, western Viera, Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne and Palm Bay west of Interstate 95.

"The actual temperatures should be colder than they were this morning. So we're looking at widespread lows of 30 to 32 degrees across Brevard County," Kelly said.

"The barrier island will be a little warmer. They'll most likely stay above freezing on the barrier island. But still, they will be in the mid- to upper 30s," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j22mE_0jtXv00a00

Brevard County Emergency Management officials announced three nonprofit groups will open cold-weather shelters tonight:

  • Titusville : LifePointe Ministries, 4220 S. Hopkins Ave. Shelter opens at 4 p.m., serving dinner and breakfast.
  • Cocoa : Sharing Center of Central Brevard, 113 Aurora St. Shelter opens at 6 p.m., serving dinner and breakfast.
  • West Melbourne : Hotel rooms coordinated by Helps Community Initiatives. Attendees must register at Daily Bread, 815 E. Fee Ave., Melbourne, by 2 p.m. Shelter opens at 6 p.m., serving dinner and breakfast.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here .) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @RickNeale1

