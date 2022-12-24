46-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike kills four, injures many more; eastbound lanes on toll road remain closed

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO