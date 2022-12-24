46-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike kills four, injures many more; eastbound lanes on toll road remain closed

Read full article on original website
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a house fire in Hudson late Tuesday night. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, Hudson firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Hudson Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a man inside the burning home and...
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
WTOL-TV
Expectant mother killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup
Julie Roth, from Toledo, was one of the four victims who died in a 46-vehicle crash in Sandusky and Erie counties Dec. 23, 2022. Her third child was due in spring.
Woman arrested for striking stopped police car on I-271, then driving away: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Hit-skip: I-271 At 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24, an officer was tending to a disabled vehicle on I-271 southbound when a car skidded in snow and struck a guardrail, and then the back of the officer’s cruiser. The officer was not in the car at the time.
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed due to burst sprinkler system pipe
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., will be closed through at least the week of Jan. 3. Early on the morning of Dec. 26, a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst, flooding part of the building. To prevent further damage, water service to the building has been turned off until repairs can be made and cleanup can begin.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike have been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.
Hole found above female locker room at Ohio fire station, prompting investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities in Toledo are looking for answers after a hole was found above a female locker room at a fire station. WTOL Channel 11 reports that the Toledo Fire Department says it was discovered that someone had tampered with the ductwork above the female locker room in Station 13. Both the police department and fire department are now investigating the incident.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
WTOL-TV
46 car pileup, four dead and multiple injured on Ohio Turnpike
Traffic is backed up, diverted due to a crash involving over 45 vehicles Friday afternoon on I-80 in Sandusky and Erie County. Fatalities, injuries reported by OSHP.
Police respond to a three-car crash: Medina Police Blotter
Police were called to a three-car crash at North Court Street and Reagan Parkway at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 24. There were no injuries reported or any further information available at the time of the report. Domestic disturbance, Sunhaven Drive. A woman was arrested for domestic violence at 8:08 p.m. Dec....
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Student concerned about Snapchat shenanigans: Strongsville Police Blotter
Identity theft, Trenton Avenue: On Dec. 12, a Trenton Avenue resident came to the police station after discovering a classmate used her identity to make death threats toward a fellow student. The teen said a peer created a Snapchat account pretending to be her. However, the officer discovered no threats...
Woman dies outside of assisted living facility in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A resident of an assisted living center died outside of the facility on Monday, according to police. Frances Washington, 72, was found about 8:20 a.m. outside of Forest Hills Place, at 3151 Mayfield Road, police said. Washington was found by members of the Cleveland Heights Fire Department. When they drove past the center, they saw Washington’s body on the ground near a corner of the building, police said.
Resident leaves loaded gun on trunk; neighbor finds weapon in the street: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Lost firearm, Winchester Oval: On Dec. 3, a Winchester Oval resident discovered his gun was missing. The man went to the police station where he told an officer the last time he saw his gun -- a Taurus .38 -- was earlier that day. At that moment, another officer was...
Teen male shot, wounded while sitting in car in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was hospitalized Tuesday when he was shot while sitting in a parked car at a home near an elementary school, police say. Officers were called to the 13600 block of Christine Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., police say. The teen victim was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper back.
fox5atlanta.com
Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate
SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
Windy and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Highs will approach 50 on Thursday, a far cry from the frigid temperatures being talked about last week at this time. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow with winds around 15 mph. Cloud cover will increase late in the day with overnight lows dropping to near 40. Shower chances return after midnight and continue on Friday as highs will push 50.
Akron man with warrant asks police for a ride: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, Brecksville Road: On Nov. 21, police were dispatched to the intersection of Brecksville and Snowville roads regarding a suspicious situation. The officer was told a man seeking directions to the Akron Metro bus stop would flag him down. The officer located the Akron man, who said he needed help finding the bus stop.
