Florida Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend In The Back 15 Times Because She Ignored Him

A Florida man reportedly confessed to police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because she refused to answer his phone calls and texts since ending their relationship.

Carlos Lemont Jones II, 23, of Melbourne, was arrested Tuesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm in the death of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, of Melbourne, according to Brevard County online booking and court records.

Jones allegedly confessed that, when he woke up on Tuesday morning, he decided he was going to shoot and kill Johnson because she wasn’t responding to his calls or texts.

He told officers he drove to her home at 7:30 a.m. in order to confront and kill her as she left to go to work, according to the arrest affidavit.

After they exchanged a few words, Johnson turned and tried to go back inside the house, Jones said he shot her in the back 15 times, police say.

Jones told investigators that he bought the gun and ammunition one week before he killed Johnson, claiming the gun was initially bought for self-defense.

Jones told police that if he had to do it again, he would have killed not only his former girlfriend but her father as well.

According to police, on Tuesday at 7:48 a.m. they responded to the 2800 block of Colbert Circle and found Johnson injured at a carport.

“Sha’Dayla appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds concentrated in the back side of her body, suggesting she was shot as she was walking or running away from the perpetrator,” police said.

She was transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that a black Nissan sedan with black wheels, similar to Jones’ car, was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, according to the affidavit. Surveillance cameras recorded the vehicle.

Johnson’s father, Torrance Clark, who lived at the home, told officers that his daughter left for work about 7:40 a.m. that morning, after which he heard a series of gunshots outside the living room window, according to the affidavit.

When Clark looked out the window, he said he saw Jones standing behind Johnson’s car, looking in the direction of the house, adding that he was able to identify Jones because his daughter had been dating the man for the last five months.

He said Jones’ car had blocked his daughter’s vehicle in the driveway.

Clark added that his daughter and Jones had been living together in an apartment but broke up two weeks prior to the shooting after an argument, according to the affidavit.

Clark said Jones had been continuously calling and harassing Johnson to try and get back together with her, but that she ignored his calls and texts — including his last attempt, which had been on Monday afternoon.

Jones turned himself in to the police around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and gave a full confession to police that he’d intentionally shot Johnson.

