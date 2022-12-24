ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

IRS delays new tax reporting requirement for Venmo, Cash App users

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kb3BJ_0jtXun5R00

The IRS announced on Friday that it will delay the rollout of a new rule that was set to lower the tax reporting threshold for transactions businesses make through third-party payment platforms like Venmo and Cash App.

The IRS said in a release that it chose to delay the lowering of the threshold to $600 following concerns that the agency and the Treasury Department received about the timeline.

The American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package that Congress passed last year, includes a provision to require sellers to report if their transactions over these third-party networks exceed $600 in aggregate in a year, a significant drop from the previous threshold of more than 200 transactions exceeding $20,000 in a year.

The provision was set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, but the IRS said it will delay the implementation and that calendar year 2022 will be a “transition period” for the change.

“The additional time will help reduce confusion during the upcoming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements,” said acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

The release states that implementation of the new threshold will be delayed to transactions that occur after 2022. The delay is intended to facilitate an “orderly transition” for compliance from the third-party organizations and individuals, the agency said.

The IRS noted that the law does not affect personal transactions for individuals sharing the cost of a ride, a meal, a gift or a household bill.

It said the agency recognizes it must manage the policy carefully to ensure 1099-Ks, the form used to report the business transactions, are only sent to taxpayers who should receive them. It said additional details on the delay and information to help taxpayers will be available in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

831K+
Followers
92K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy