ourquadcities.com
Impacts and benefits | Miss Scott County Scholarship Program
We were joined by Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen of 2022 Ellery George to talk about their experience with the scholarship Program. For more information visit Miss Scott Country Scholarship Program on Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Foundation supports Mercer County mental health services
Over the past year, the Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) has provided vital services for students and families at Mercer County and Sherrard schools. The MHAP team — director Krissy Dixon, RN, and two highly skilled full-time mental health case managers who help connect students to the support they need — exists thanks in part to the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation, which made a three-year, $156,000 grant to MHAP last year.
ourquadcities.com
QC nonprofit emphasizes blues to spot, stop human trafficking
Family Resources, a local nonprofit, will literally shed light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month, in January 2023. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, also known as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, according to a Family Resources release. “It is a key time for us all as individuals to educate ourselves about human trafficking and crucially to learn to spot the signs of trafficking,” it says.
ourquadcities.com
Education Center seeks new logo; contest opens
The new and upcoming Whiteside County Conservation Education Center (WCCEC) is looking for a new logo that will better identify the organization. To engage our current members, and attract new members, WCCEC announces a competition to design a new logo. The new logo may be used on the WCCEC website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenirs, and gifts, or anywhere else WCCEC chooses.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
ourquadcities.com
Find out what it takes to join the Rock Island Police Department
If you’re looking to change careers and think you have what it takes to protect and serve the community, the Rock Island Police Department wants to hear from you! Deputy Chief of Police Tim McCloud sat down with Local 4 to talk about employment opportunities with the Rock Island Police Department.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
ourquadcities.com
Clinton expects $6.5M economic impact from new music fest
The economic development organization Grow Clinton is putting its money where its mouth is for the June 8-10, 2023 country music festival, Tailgate N’ Tallboys. The tourism, community and economic development group understands the value and return on investment generated through a concert series of this magnitude. For that reason, Grow Clinton has invested $25,000 as a Diamond Box sponsor.
cbs2iowa.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
ourquadcities.com
City of Clinton offers live Christmas tree collection
The City of Clinton announced curbside pickup of live Christmas trees will begin the week of January 9. In a release, residents are instructed to place trees in the same area where garbage and/or recycling is collected. Live trees should have no stands, decorations, tinsel or bags. Residents are advised that it may take several weeks to complete the pickup process.
ourquadcities.com
High-powered pair now lead RiverCenter, Adler
Some people get a brief transition period in a new job, training with the person they’re replacing. Fortunately, Lance Sadlek gets 23 months, as new executive director of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre. He is succeeding Rick Palmer, a 63-year-old native of Marion, Iowa (near Cedar Rapids), who earlier...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. passenger in two wrecks within one hour
PARIS, Wis. (WMTV) - Just minutes after a passenger in a crash was picked up by a friend, Grant County authorities say the same passenger was involved in a second wreck. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the first crash on Monday, Dec. 19, in Paris Township. The report did not provide the time of the crash.
Iowa mom asks for help after apartment goes up in blaze
Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks surrounding her apartment building and smoke billowing out of her windows.
