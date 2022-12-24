Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Three Warming Centers remain open on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last few days local churches have opened their doors to those who need a warm place to stay. While those numbers have dwindled due to the amount of volunteers needed there will still be some open tonight. The list includes Holy City Missions...
abcnews4.com
The Blood Connection is looking for holiday heroes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive from 3-8 in the afternoon on December 27. The event will be held at 2945 Amberhill Way in Charleston. All blood donors will receive a holiday hero beanie, $ 20 e-gift card, and a bonus $ 50 e-gift card.
abcnews4.com
11 dogs abandoned outside Ravenel animal sanctuary just before Christmas
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are hoping the public can help identify the person(s) responsible for abandoning 11 dogs near a Ravenel animal sanctuary just days before Christmas. The nearly dozen animals were found in two crates near the gate to the Hallie Hall Animal...
charlestondaily.net
A Christmas Message from Charleston Daily
Today, more than ever we have lost our way. Forced distancing resulting from a pandemic; misguided by the journeys of others manifested by tainted media; and polarization, fueled by extreme manipulation. Sometimes we forget, not intentionally, but too often swayed into misguided judgements and actions. This Christmas, we have the...
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
abcnews4.com
Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
abcnews4.com
Sisters looking for their 'forever' family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sisters Skylar and Zoey are ready for their forever home. At 18 and 13 years old, the girls wish to be adopted together. Skylar describes herself as shy, happy and kind. She would prefer a family that likes to travel and has a pet. Zoey,...
Volunteers deliver ‘Toys for Tots’ to children across Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 250 volunteers started their Christmas morning early for a great cause. “To see the hundreds of people that have come out about five o’clock this morning to deliver to over 500 families,” Sgt. Andrew Duval, who serves as Charleston’s Toys for Tots coordinator, said. “It’s great to see […]
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday. The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning. The animal society […]
abcnews4.com
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
live5news.com
Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and...
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for teen missing since Dec. 20
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is seeking help from the community in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen more than a week ago. Kiarra Holt was reported missing after she was seen leaving a home in North Charleston on Tuesday, Dec....
abcnews4.com
Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
Local restaurant, Hyman’s Seafood, serves up free meals for homeless in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A longtime downtown Charleston restaurant is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas. On Friday, Hyman’s Seafood took to the Charleston peninsula to offer homeless people a free, hot meal during lunchtime. “We’re assembling a lot of hot meals and distributing them outside of the restaurant in Marion […]
