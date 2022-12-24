ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Three Warming Centers remain open on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last few days local churches have opened their doors to those who need a warm place to stay. While those numbers have dwindled due to the amount of volunteers needed there will still be some open tonight. The list includes Holy City Missions...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Blood Connection is looking for holiday heroes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Blood Connection is hosting a blood drive from 3-8 in the afternoon on December 27. The event will be held at 2945 Amberhill Way in Charleston. All blood donors will receive a holiday hero beanie, $ 20 e-gift card, and a bonus $ 50 e-gift card.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Christmas Message from Charleston Daily

Today, more than ever we have lost our way. Forced distancing resulting from a pandemic; misguided by the journeys of others manifested by tainted media; and polarization, fueled by extreme manipulation. Sometimes we forget, not intentionally, but too often swayed into misguided judgements and actions. This Christmas, we have the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud rescued by Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal control officer in Charleston recently saved a Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud. Courtney Bayles responded to a call saying the bird was in distress, according to police. She then had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue. The Blue Heron was safely...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sisters looking for their 'forever' family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sisters Skylar and Zoey are ready for their forever home. At 18 and 13 years old, the girls wish to be adopted together. Skylar describes herself as shy, happy and kind. She would prefer a family that likes to travel and has a pet. Zoey,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police on scene of watermain break in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are on the scene of a watermain break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley, the police department shared shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Traffic is blocked off and being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road. Police say...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

