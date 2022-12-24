Palm Beach Post. December 23, 2022. Editorial: ‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis. If you thought the original was disappointing, the sequel provided more of the same. Last week’s special session of the Florida Legislature marked the second attempt this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers to address the property insurance crisis. The first one produced changes that favored the insurance industry; this one’s no different.

