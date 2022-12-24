Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. December 25, 2022. Fred Prehn’s belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It’s time for legislators to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Prehn’s term ended in May 2021. He refused to...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Palm Beach Post. December 23, 2022. Editorial: ‘Hope’ won’t fix Florida’s property insurance crisis. If you thought the original was disappointing, the sequel provided more of the same. Last week’s special session of the Florida Legislature marked the second attempt this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers to address the property insurance crisis. The first one produced changes that favored the insurance industry; this one’s no different.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 22, 2022. Minnesotans can get simple-to-use devices at no cost under a state program that can protect kids and adults. A device that’s free, easy to use and could save a life. It’s hard to imagine why anyone wouldn’t take advantage of innovative, ongoing programs that deliver gun locks straight to Minnesotans’ homes at no cost.
WacoTrib.com
California wildlife sanctuary's last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California's once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
WacoTrib.com
New laws in Maine tackle PFAS reporting, minimum wage
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine. Maine’s minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual...
WacoTrib.com
Oregon governor appoints 2 more state Supreme Court judges
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she is appointing two justices to the Oregon Supreme Court before she leaves office, which makes every justice on the state’s highest court a Brown appointee. She is appointing Stephen Bushong and Bronson James to the high court. Brown,...
WacoTrib.com
Florida crops appear to escape damage from unusual cold
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's citrus, fruit and vegetable crops appear to have escaped any widespread damage from some of the coldest weather in years, officials with state growers associations said Tuesday. A cloud cover helped protect citrus trees in areas where the thermometer hovered around or below freezing,...
WacoTrib.com
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Lancaster Online/LNP. December 21, 2022. Editorial: The power struggle in the Pennsylvania House is unseemly. Instead of “yea” and “nay,” we fully expect members of the Pennsylvania House to start saying “nuh-uh,” “shut up” and “you shut up,” while sticking out their tongues.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 27, 2022. Editorial: Winter Storms Bury South Dakota Reservations. Last week’s winter storm was the second storm in as many weeks to blast the Upper Plains, and for some Native American reservations in western South Dakota, that one-two punch has been disastrous. As has...
WacoTrib.com
Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Balance is the buzzword at the New Hampshire Statehouse these days, and not only because lawmakers will spend much of the next year crafting a state budget. With the 400-member House almost evenly divided, legislative leaders say 2023 won’t be the year for sweeping policy...
WacoTrib.com
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
WacoTrib.com
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. December 23, 2022. Editorial: State should experiment with more tourism spending. The state’s tourism agency is seeking an $18 million increase in funding over the next two years as it works to increase the number of people who see Indiana as a destination. In total, the...
WacoTrib.com
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
WacoTrib.com
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the...
WacoTrib.com
Cause ruled in death of NJ college student who went missing
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor's office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following...
WacoTrib.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Communities near Flagstaff received as much as a foot of snow by midday Wednesday before the storm moved...
WacoTrib.com
Ex-Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for drugs, bribery
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for trafficking drugs and taking bribes on the job. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona in Tucson said in a news release that 36-year-old Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez was sentenced earlier this month.
WacoTrib.com
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits
While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
Comments / 0