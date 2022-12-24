ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Top Speed

This Electric Nissan GT-R R36 Is Straight From The Future

The current generation Nissan GT-R (R35) has been around since 2007, and with every year that passes, we are more eager for a new model. Rumors about the new R36 are getting stronger by the day, and when Nissan decided not to sell the 2022 model year GT-R in the U.S., everyone expected the next model year to bring the new GT-R. But that didn't happen, and the 2023 model year ended up being the same, unchanged GT-R. Still, in a recent interview with British magazine Autocar, Nissan CEO Takao Katagiri, confirmed that a new flagship Nissan performance car is on the way. It will be sold under the Nismo brand, and it will be electrified. Whether that means hybrid or electric remains to be seen, but the GT-R successor is coming. And we hope it looks this good.
electrek.co

This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town

Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
Scary Mommy

Sam’s Club Now Has A Better Deal On Hot Dogs Than Costco, Let The War Begin

Anyone who shops at Costco knows the joy that is the $1.50 hot dog soda combo. The food court staple has been $1.50 since its debut in 1985, and Costco has promised that the price will never go higher than that — but it might need to go lower to stay competitive. Sam’s Club is coming for the best hot dog deal crown, as the major discount retailer is offering their own combo for 12 cents less than Costco.
Top Speed

The Original Lexus LS Gets Digitally Refreshed For The 21st Century

Lexus has been a thorn in Mercedes’ sights since 1989. In the same year, Toyota’s luxury arm introduced its first model, which also happened to be the flagship of the lineup – the Lexus LS. The S-Class-rivaling, executive sedan featured the typical for Japan over-engineering. It kind of had to be since the same was true for Mercedes-Benz models at the time, especially when it came to the S-Class. While the original Lexus LS has aged rather well, the current generation is a far cry from the clean, simplistic design approach dating back to 1989. With that said, here’s what a neo-retro interpretation of the original Lexus LS would look like if it makes a comeback as a 2023 model.
electrek.co

Aventon Adventure step-thru e-bike with 45-mile range hits $1,700 in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for a new way to get around town, then the Aventon Adventure step-thru fat tire e-bike is a great way to travel this winter, as well as into the spring and summer. WIth 4-inch wide tires, it’ll glide across a wide range of surfaces. Plus, with the powerful 1,130W peak motor and 720Wh battery, you’ll be able to travel at up to 28 MPH for as far as 45 miles on a single charge. It’s on sale for $300 off right now at Best Buy, coming in at $1,700 from its normal $2,000 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SPY

The TikTok Famous Bissell Little Green Machine Is Just $69 Today at Walmart — If You Hurry!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Week continues to roll out some of the best sales of the holiday season. Right now, shoppers can get a great deal on one of our favorite cleaning devices, the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $69 today. This is a major saving given this powerful tool’s original retail price of $124. By comparison, the Little Green Machine carpet cleaner is selling for $120 at Amazon right now. If you felt somewhat...
MotorTrend Magazine

This 1,365-HP Twin-Turbo International Scout Is One Mean Street Machine

Whether the path is direct or winding often depends on where the journey begins. For David Shortz, his trip started at the dragstrip but ended up in a truly unique spot, as he built a classic utility vehicle into a four-digit street/strip sleeper. "My dad was a popular local drag...
OHIO STATE

