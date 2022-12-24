Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVCBA growing, making impact on Tahoe’s North Shore
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association has made an impact on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore and Executive Director Linda Offerdahl is grateful to lead the growing organization. “My husband and I have lived here for 34 years and it has given...
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
Nevada Appeal
More than 300 apartments approved for Lompa Ranch area in Carson City
Floodplain concerns didn’t stop Carson City planning commissioners from approving a permit for a 306-unit apartment complex in the Lompa Ranch North Specific Plan Area. On Tuesday, planning commissioners voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for Tanamera Construction to allow multifamily housing on a roughly 24-acre site, which lies west of Airport Road, east of Intestate 580 and south of Menlo Drive. The parcel has two zoning categories within the specific plan area: multifamily apartment and single family 6,000 (minimum parcel size in square feet). The permit extends the multifamily use to the whole site.
2news.com
Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding
Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
Sierra Sun
Taking Lake Tahoe to new heights: Development history in the basin
Lake Tahoe has been a sought after destination location for years, and has quickly grown since development rapidly began in the 1960’s. Since then, South Lake Tahoe has grown with a casino corridor and a number of hotels and motels available to stay in the area, and the North Shore quickly expanding with many new developments in the works. But what did it take to create this paradise that attract visitors from all over the world? And where will the skylines of the basin go next?
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected flooding due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City warming shelter needs volunteers
A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc., Homeless Center and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the center, according to a news release from Night Off the Streets. “The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Maintained Luxury Home with A Rare Combination of Fine Craftsmanship and Relaxed Comfort in Reno Nevada Asking for $3.75 Million
16955 Salut Court, Reno, Nevada is a custom home built by Neil Adams located inside the gates of the Montreux Golf and Country Club with a private Tuscany style courtyard and a rare combination of fine craftsmanship, relaxed comfort and luxury living. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16955 Salut Court, please contact Thomas Peregrin (Phone: 775-691-9356) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
Nevada Appeal
New trail: Start in Carson, end in British Columbia
In the autumn of 2023, weather cooperating, it will be possible for someone to walk from the steps of the Capitol in downtown Carson City and, following West King Street, get on a trail system that goes all the way to Canada. “Somebody will do it,” said Carson City Trails...
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
KTVU FOX 2
Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average
KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
UC Davis Environmental Research Center fundamental at Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 72-mile circumference of Lake Tahoe is home to a variety of native plants and wildlife and endures a full, four seasons each calendar year. With Lake Tahoe hosting mild summers, frigid, snowy winters, and even natural disasters such as wildfire — the largest freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada region has undergone substantial environmental change.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra. Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The district covers part of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs. It was vacated when the then commissioner, Ken Gray, was elected to the Nevada State Assembly. Typically,...
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport the long lines at the ticket counter were gone today. Those affected by...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
Comments / 0