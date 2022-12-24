ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Suspect had stolen truck, tried to take catalytic converter, police allege

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was caught with a stolen Chevy trying to remove a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram. Nickolas White Sr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect arrested in connection with June shooting incident

A 21-year-old Chicago man was behind bars Wednesday night in connection with a Davenport shooting incident in June. Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police found a wanted man, Rashawn Sigle Jr., in the 200 block of East 35th Street. Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Sigle...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police make an arrest after a suspect led them on a vehicle chase going the wrong way down Brady Street Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:17 p.m., officers say they tried to arrest 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle on several outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting back in June.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail

An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees

The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night

An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation

A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Felony Charge For West Burlington Man

On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar

Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police

A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Find out what it takes to join the Rock Island Police Department

If you’re looking to change careers and think you have what it takes to protect and serve the community, the Rock Island Police Department wants to hear from you! Deputy Chief of Police Tim McCloud sat down with Local 4 to talk about employment opportunities with the Rock Island Police Department.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34

A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m.  […]
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
PRINCETON, IL

