ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen truck, tried to take catalytic converter, police allege
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was caught with a stolen Chevy trying to remove a catalytic converter from a Dodge Ram. Nickolas White Sr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested in connection with June shooting incident
A 21-year-old Chicago man was behind bars Wednesday night in connection with a Davenport shooting incident in June. Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police found a wanted man, Rashawn Sigle Jr., in the 200 block of East 35th Street. Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Sigle...
KWQC
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police make an arrest after a suspect led them on a vehicle chase going the wrong way down Brady Street Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:17 p.m., officers say they tried to arrest 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle on several outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting back in June.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
KCJJ
Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail
An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
KWQC
East Moline man sentanced to federal prison for possession of firearm
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Devin Michael Lovgren, 28, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He...
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night
An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
ourquadcities.com
Find out what it takes to join the Rock Island Police Department
If you’re looking to change careers and think you have what it takes to protect and serve the community, the Rock Island Police Department wants to hear from you! Deputy Chief of Police Tim McCloud sat down with Local 4 to talk about employment opportunities with the Rock Island Police Department.
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
Iowa mom asks for help after apartment goes up in blaze
Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks surrounding her apartment building and smoke billowing out of her windows.
ourquadcities.com
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ QC Mom asks for help after blaze
UPDATE: (December 27, 2022 – 6:24 p.m.) Betty Washington set up a GoFundMe page to assist her and her children as the recover from the fire, and over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised so far. Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
