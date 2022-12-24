Attempt to thaw pipes results in house fire in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — An attempt to thaw frozen pipes led to a house fire in Clark County Friday afternoon.

Bethel Township fire crews were called to the 200 block of Greenacres Drive to reports of a fire around 1 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found fire in the crawl space that quickly moved to the attic due to the high winds, according to Bethel Township Fire Department on social media.

The fire was able to be extinguished but caused major damage to the house, according to fire crews.

Fire crews did not include information about how exactly the homeowner attempted to thaw the pipes.

“Our thoughts are with the family that has to deal with such a tragic event while also having Christmas destroyed,” the fire department wrote on social media.

Crews from Enon-Mad River, New Carlisle Fire, Pike Township, Springfield Township, Wright-Patterson and Clark County deputies also responded to the scene.

