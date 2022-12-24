ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Child, 3 dogs found dead in Pa. house fire

Tragedy struck so soon after the Christmas holiday. A house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday killed a child and three dogs on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township, according to WPXI. State police said a boy died in the fire, and two other people escaped, WTAE reported. The age...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police called to shooting on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Gulf Tower in downtown to become apartment building, hotel

PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after one man shot in East Liberty

EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pa. rental manager arrested after fraudulently renting out cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager was arrested for allegedly committing fraud by renting out cars for cash and heroin in Pa., according to reports. Jackie Neubauer, 40, from Monroeville, was fired as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations after allegedly being caught renting vehicles to people using fake names and addresses as well as fake driver’s licenses, and fake credit card numbers, according to police, as WPXI reported.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy