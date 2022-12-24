PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO