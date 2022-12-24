Read full article on original website
One man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Police were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Rd. at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man with a gunshot wound
Fire Crews responded to Shaler Area High School on Saturday for a fire alarm activation. They reported the smell of something burning and found activated sprinkler lines. They shut the lines off and cleared a bulk of water damage.
Tragedy struck so soon after the Christmas holiday. A house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday killed a child and three dogs on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township, according to WPXI. State police said a boy died in the fire, and two other people escaped, WTAE reported. The age...
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
PITTSBURGH — In less than 20 days all 76 residents of the Roosevelt Apartments have to be completely moved out. This after a fatal fire destroyed two apartments and significant water damage destroyed the building’s mechanical systems, including the elevators. Many of the residents have disabilities and family...
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects.
The holiday season is busy enough during a normal year. But for plumbers, home heating contractors and emergency responders, the deep freeze over the past few days — and the warmer weather that is on the way — has made things even busier. “I’ve probably had 40 or...
PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh canceled trash collection last week due to the poor weather and snow on Friday. Here’s when you will need to have your trash ready for pick-up this week. Anyone who was supposed to have their trash picked up on Friday, Dec. 23,...
EAST LIBERTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.The call for help came in around midnight Tuesday along North Negley Avenue.Officers found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police later said via a statement.Angela Vaughn, 42, of East Liberty, was arrested and charged with the shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, according to police. Vaughn was charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.Vaughn remains in the Allegheny County Jail.
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — This season is tough especially when you are forced to celebrate the holidays without the ones you love. “My mom was the glue to our family, really she was the one who kept everyone together. Over the holidays she was the one who initiated everything with the family,” said Craig Coester, whose mom died in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH — A mural permanently sits in Hazelwood, perfectly capturing Tonee Turner’s vibrant spirit, and stands as a testament that those who know her, won’t give up on her safe return. “When I drive past her mural in Hazelwood, I ask God to bring her home,” said...
A former car rental manager was arrested for allegedly committing fraud by renting out cars for cash and heroin in Pa., according to reports. Jackie Neubauer, 40, from Monroeville, was fired as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations after allegedly being caught renting vehicles to people using fake names and addresses as well as fake driver’s licenses, and fake credit card numbers, according to police, as WPXI reported.
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The gifts under the Christmas tree this year will never compare to the gift a mother just gave her 10-year-old daughter. This mother-daughter pair is soaking up the holidays this year at their home in Monroeville. “We’re definitely in the spirit and we feel happy, a...
