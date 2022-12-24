Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Lois Agnes Rosmarin
Lois Agnes Rosmarin, 85, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 19, 202,2 at her Belleview, Florida home. Lois was a native of Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Ernst. Lois moved to Florida in 1962 and took residence in Belleview, FL in 1969. She had dropped...
ocala-news.com
Moon Smiling Down On Ocala
The moon was smiling down on Ocala in this photo taken near Silver Springs Blvd and 36th Ave. Thanks to Kay Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks artists for ‘Art in City Spaces’ program
The City of Ocala has put out a call to artists for the “Art in City Spaces” exhibition program. The city is currently accepting proposals for art exhibitions in various mediums that will be displayed at the following gallery spaces:. City Hall (first and second floor lobbies) –...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sun Halo Over Oak Run In Ocala
This beautiful sun halo was visible amongst the clouds on Christmas Eve day in Ocala’s Oak Run community. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center ribbon cutting ceremony set for January 10
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to noon, to celebrate the opening of the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place in Ocala. The construction of the 41,750-square-foot, two-story community center began in January 2021, and the official certificate of...
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
ocala-news.com
‘Long Legs & Fragility’ art exhibit opens next week at Ocala City Hall
A new exhibit by artist Cara Van Leuven will soon be on display at Ocala City Hall, and it will feature horses with long legs. The free exhibit, titled “Long Legs & Fragility,” will open to the public on Friday, January 6, and it will remain on display at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue) through Friday, March 31.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Main Street to host family-friendly event on New Year’s Eve
Ocala Main Street will host a family-friendly event in Downtown Ocala this Saturday to ring in the new year. The event, First Night Ocala, will take place on Saturday, December 31, from 5 p.m. until midnight, and it will feature plenty of entertainment at multiple locations throughout Downtown Ocala. According...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host youth, teen basketball leagues
The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is preparing to host fun and competitive basketball leagues for local children and teenagers. The Jr. Hoopz basketball league (ages 5 to 12) will be held on Monday, January 9 through Friday, February 24. This league will focus on the fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship of basketball.
ocala-news.com
Marion County task force to host Human Trafficking Awareness event on January 12
The Marion County Human Trafficking Task Force is inviting members of the community to attend an educational event that will raise awareness on the harmful issue of human trafficking. The informative event will take place on January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ocala Police Department...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
For over eight years, I have been complaining about the loud bass coming from vehicles during all hours of the day and night. Plus, I have been woken up over 100 times within those eight years, and three times since the law against it took effect on July 1, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Resident says amount of traffic, speeders in Marion County is ‘insane’
I agree with the residents complaining about the speeders here in Marion County, it’s freaking ridiculous. I live in the Hawks Landing neighborhood and the speed limit is over 25, and I wanted to know why in a very small neighborhood?. The amount of traffic and speeders in Marion...
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident displaced after home catches fire
An Ocala resident was displaced on Tuesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside their home. Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22 were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 24th Street due to reports of a residential structure fire.
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor arrested on fraud charge after taking money without completing work
A 50-year-old contractor from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of taking $4,000 from the victim without completing the work that was agreed upon in their contract. On Sunday, December 11, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities
Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Comments / 1