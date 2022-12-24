Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It was around 3 a.m., and you could’ve heard a pin drop—or, more to the point, a stalactite drip. We had been floating in the cave on a wooden raft for six or seven hours when I solemnly chose to accept the challenge: $50 if I could fart on pitch, specifically the G above middle C. This jocund wager was put forth by one of my fellow actors, Cristin Milioti (star of stage and screen, particularly known for her killer pipes as a singer), who clearly was more than ready for this tedious working “day” to end. Initially, she’d offered me $500, but quickly retreated to one-tenth of that amount when she registered the lack of hesitation and the stone-cold élan with which I’d agreed.

