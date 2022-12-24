Read full article on original website
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather "Anish" Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail's fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
Thinking Like a Sidewalk
I struggle running in circles, but I've realized that says more about me than the concrete. For a trail runner, someone who prides herself on exploring the expanses...
This Climber Led a Daring Rescue of a BASE Jumper Stranded High on a Cliff
Utah-based climber River Barry, 30, was standing in a parking lot in Moab's Kane Creek Canyon, prepping her gear for a day of mountain biking, when a BASE jumper crashed into the cliff in front of her. At the time, she never imagined that she'd be the only one able to save him.
Why Being Outdoors Makes Us Want to Help Strangers
In the summer of 2019, Tomas Quinones, a Portland-based artist, quality assurance engineer for the mapping app Ride with GPS, and enthusiastic long-distance cyclist, was undertaking a seven-day bikepacking trip, covering some 360 miles of remote high desert country in Southern Oregon, not far from the Nevada border.
10 Products I Loved in 2022
Cash was tight in 2022—I know I'm not alone—and my budget for buying new outdoor gear was nonexistent. Thus, I relied heavily on trusty reliables, some freebies, and stuff I bought used or at a steep discount. I spent way too much time scrolling through listings on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist this year. I lowballed. I bargained. I circled back again and again. But the work paid off, as some of the items I used the most were acquired through shameless haggling.
The 10 Best Semi-Rad Illustrations From 2022
I finally bought myself a new iPad this past week. I've been using the same one for six years—which I bought in December 2016 so I could make digital illustrations and share them on social media. When I paid $1,200 for it at the Apple Store in Denver, I remember thinking, "This better be worth the investment." Back then, Instagram was still in its halcyon days, and I was having a blast thinking up goofy charts and graphs and sharing them with a growing audience.
Nick Offerman’s Flatulent Adventure
It was around 3 a.m., and you could've heard a pin drop—or, more to the point, a stalactite drip. We had been floating in the cave on a wooden raft for six or seven hours when I solemnly chose to accept the challenge: $50 if I could fart on pitch, specifically the G above middle C. This jocund wager was put forth by one of my fellow actors, Cristin Milioti (star of stage and screen, particularly known for her killer pipes as a singer), who clearly was more than ready for this tedious working "day" to end. Initially, she'd offered me $500, but quickly retreated to one-tenth of that amount when she registered the lack of hesitation and the stone-cold élan with which I'd agreed.
Tested: 5 of the Best New Trail Bikes for 2023
We were able to sneak in one more round of testing up in Whistler, British Columbia, this fall, thanks to a string of unseasonably dry and warm days, an extended season that made it possible to put in a bunch of miles on some of the newest mountain bikes around. The trails are now resting under multiple feet of snow, which is great news for skiers and snowboarders, and bittersweet for riders who live for those sunny, warm laps.
The 2022 Sweat Science Holiday Book List
Around this time every year, I share a list of book suggestions tied, sometimes very loosely, to the Sweat Science themes of endurance, fitness, science, and adventure. Most of the titles are new this year; some were just new to me. Either way, they'll all make great gifts for the endurance nerd in your life—or for yourself. (For more ideas, check out my summer book list from July and last year's holiday list.)
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 9: The Final Race
From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 9: The Final Race. After the Pinkbike Academy team have thrown every challenge possible at the athletes, they have been whittled down to...
Giving the Gift of the Outdoors
With consumers setting out to find that perfect gift for each person on their lists, how can brands cut through the holiday clutter and stand out among their competitors? Finn’s Consumer Lifestyle and Sports team has observed several gift-promoting trends across multiple industries that are doing just that, by tapping into the magic of getting outdoors together.
The Joys of Small Local Races
No timing mat. No official start line. The Athens Big Fork Trail Marathon starts at the Big Fork Community Center, the barn-quilted hub of an unincorporated community in southern...
Pattie Gonia Is Bullish on the Inclusive Future of the Outdoors
Pattie Gonia is the platform-boot-wearing drag persona of Wyn Wiley, an environmental advocate and, in their words, “professional homosexual.” In January, Wiley cofounded a nonprofit called Outdoorist Oath, which is committed to protecting the planet, promoting inclusion in outdoor spaces, and inspiring adventure. We caught up with Pattie to hear more about the project and why they’re bullish on the inclusive future of the outdoors.
You Can Hang Out with Huskies at This Café in the World’s Northernmost Town
Café Huskies runs like any other coffee shop: patrons come in, order chai lattes and slices of poppyseed cake, then sit down to read a book, chat with a friend, or type away on their laptops. But on any given day at this cozy space in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, the northernmost town in the world, there are also a couple friendly dogs lounging around.
How Cold Is Too Cold to Ride Outdoors? Three Cycling Editors Weigh In.
It’s December, and the thermometer is dropping across the Northern Hemisphere, posing a familiar question for cyclists everywhere: Ride or hide?. It’s the seasonal quandary that rolls around each calendar. Do you stay inside or ride the trainer, or head out and brave the chilly temps and frozen appendages? This time of year, every cyclist must identify his or her personal threshold for venturing outside. For some, it’s that magical temperature separating knee from leg warmers. For others, the breaking point is when the snow piles high enough to block the front door. Below, our editors identify the conditions that separate indoor from outdoor cycling fun.
Alex Honnold Is a Sneaky Fast Trail Runner. Here’s How It Impacts His Climbing.
"I've never been much of a runner," says Alex Honnold, 37 from Las Vegas, Nevada. But maybe that perspective comes from his frame of reference as a climber, where he is one of the most legendary athletes of all time. While he's not doing the running equivalent of big wall climbs without ropes, the "not runner" has completed two marathons and two 50k's.
My Go-to Gear for Morning Walks in Bozeman, Montana
Over the summer, I got into the habit of going on long morning walks before work. I found that it increased my productivity throughout the day, and it was nice to have a quiet moment to myself first thing. Instead of scrolling on my phone, I would watch the sun rise slowly above the Bridger Mountains from the top of Peets Hill.
First Look: Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
To be honest, I'm mostly a summer Yeti kind of person. I rely on their coolers and insulated water bottles during the heat to keep everything cold. And damn, their products are good at keeping things cold.
