It was the greatest gift a family could receive. Rapper Meek Mill posted bail for 20 Philadelphia women last weekend so they could spend the holidays with their families, according to the rapper’s Instagram. The good deed was organized by the 35-year-old artist’s nonprofit, REFORM Alliance, who worked with the Riverside Correctional Facility to send the incarcerated women back home for the holidays. “The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” the nonprofit said on social media. “Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with...

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO