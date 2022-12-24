Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Reporter Caitlin Yamada's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
Sioux City Journal Reporter Caitlin Yamada's five favorite stories of 2022 focused on array of issues: the 2022 formula shortage, the last class of Sioux City's Central High School, a collapse of under-construction county building and more. (5) updates to this series since 6 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Names for 2022 Siouxland babies follow U.S. trends
SIOUX CITY — Parents of babies born at UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s kept pace with national naming trends in 2022. Of the more than 2,000 babies born at the Sioux City hospital, Olivia was tops for girls and led the pack nationwide, according to babycenter.com. Olivia was also the most popular name in the country in 2021.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Public Library announces 'Internet for All' kickoff event
SIOUX CITY -- A federal program will allow the Sioux City Public Library to provide 900 laptops and tablets and more than 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers to Sioux City residents for extended checkouts. The library announced in statement issued Wednesday that it has received funding from the Emergency Connectivity...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Report Mason Dockter's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
Sioux City Journal Reporter Mason Dockter Five Favorite Stories of 2022 all focused in on business reporting. While some Siouxland businesses grew, others downsized or transitioned into a new phase. And certain agriculture costs only rose. (8) updates to this series since 8 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Sioux City Journal
Warmer weather forecast in Sioux City; Tuesday expected to be 41 degrees higher than past Thursday
SIOUX CITY -- What a difference a few days can make. Tuesday's forecast for Sioux City, sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, is about 41 degrees warmer than the high temperature this past Thursday. (The wind chill Thursday was significantly lower than that.)
kiwaradio.com
Canton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Inwood, Iowa– A Canton, South Dakota woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Inwood on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 12:05 p.m., 49-year-old Tina Cronin of Canton was driving a 2008 Toyota southbound on Highway 18, two and a half miles south of Inwood.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
Sioux City Journal
Vaccination program at Drilling Pharmacy expands over the years
SIOUX CITY — Roughly a decade ago, Drilling Pharmacy began routinely immunizing patients. The first injection Siouxlanders rolled up their sleeves for at the family owned pharmacy was Zostavax, a vaccine that provides protection against shingles, a viral infection that causes a painful rash. Bill Drilling, a pharmacist who...
siouxlandnews.com
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
Sioux City Journal
Pender girls, Cedar boys, Pierce boys and girls post wins in Wayne holiday tournament
WAYNE, Neb. -- In a battle of state ranked girls high school basketball teams, Pender used a big third quarter to outdistance Hartington Cedar Catholic 45-30 Wednesday in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout. May Dolliver scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Pendragons, ranked No. 4 in the most...
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
