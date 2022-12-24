2024 5-star DL David Stone has Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the most impressive signing days in school history, and they’ve already gotten a jump start on the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from 4-star WR Jordan Anderson on Thursday morning.
The Ducks also got some good news in the 2024 class on Friday, with 5-star defensive lineman David Stone narrowing his recruitment down to 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix.
Stone is one of the premier players in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 DL in the nation. He took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and will likely find his way out west again in the future as he continues his recruiting process.
David Stone Recruiting Profile
https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1606349002617884688
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
|5
|98
|OK
|DL
Rivals
|4
|6.0
|OK
|DL
ESPN
|89
|OK
|DL
On3 Recruiting
|4
|94
|OK
|DL
247 Composite
|5
|0.9942
|OK
|DL
Vitals
Hometown
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Projected Position
|Defensive Tackle
Height
|6-foot-4
Weight
|255 pounds
Class
|2024
Recruitment
- Will visit Oregon on June 24, 2022
- Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022
Top Schools
- Oregon Ducks
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- USC Trojans
- Miami Hurricanes
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Florida Gators
- Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights
1
1
Comments / 0