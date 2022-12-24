Read full article on original website
Fox Valley troupe’s 2023 play lineup goes exploring
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Paris in turmoil, a road comedy and a revered getaway are on the theatrical palate of Attic Chamber Theatre for 2023. Info: attictheatreinc.com. The troupe, which has brought such offerings since 1950 has set its season of performances at the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.
Busy year set a cabaret theater in Tisch Mills
TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective has an ambitious theatrical season mapped for 2023. Info: forstinn.org. According to a message to patrons: “(I)n addition to our usual selection of shows with sophisticated and challenging themes, we have several offerings that are family-friendly,” says Michael Sheeks, executive director.
New music venue in Wrightstown holds WI Singer / Songwriter showcase
(WFRV) – It started as a church with excellent acoustics, a stage, and a vision from owner Walter Croll. Local 5 Live spoke with Walter about how he saw his vision through to reality in what is now the Turner Street Music Hall, plus we meet musician Pat Wiley who is just one of the acts featured in the upcoming Wisconsin Singer / Songwriter showcase happening early next year.
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA
Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
Most popular baby names of 2022 in Green Bay & Sheboygan, according to HSHS
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the new year right around the corner, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay has provided its most popular baby names from 2022. According to officials with the hospital, the following names were given the most often to children born at HSHS St. Vincent.
Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
A look at Neenah’s nationally ranked ice skating rink
Best Life Magazine named the Neenah Plaza one of the most charming ice skating rinks in the country.
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
Two HSHS hospitals release top baby names of 2022
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan are pleased to announce the top names chosen for babies born at each hospital in 2022.
Try this fat biking trail in De Pere
(WFRV) – Winter trails aren’t just for skiing and snowshoeing anymore, you can also ride year round with fat bikes. Local 5 Live visited a local trail with more on how you can stay active with this fun activity, plus details on their racing series. Hilly Haven is...
Building For Kids New Year’s Eve party
(WFRV) – Ring in the New Year with the whole family!. Local 5 Live stopped by the Building For Kids in Appleton where they have all the essentials gathered for a fun New Year’s Eve celebration including ball drops, confetti, and parades. Details from buildingforkids.org:. BFK NEW YEAR.
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
Google reveals Green Bay’s top searches in 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Can you guess what the most searched things were on the internet in the Green Bay area this year?. Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report, which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches in pop culture, sports, news, and more.
Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery
(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
Burst pipes cause Children’s Museum in Sheboygan to close indefinitely due to water damage
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Children’s Museum in Sheboygan received some unfortunate news on Christmas day after freezing cold temperatures caused water pipes to burst. According to Executive Director of the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Jackie Erdman, the Sheboygan Police Department told her water “was spewing out by thousands of gallons into the street.”
